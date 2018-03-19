Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK

Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK

19 March 2018 17:07:29

Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi L200, who receives the new special edition Barbarian SVP II – the second vehicle to be produced by its SVP (Special Vehicle Projects) division.

Only 250 will be produced with half available in pearlescent Diamond Black and the other half in metallic Atlantic Grey. Details on either are picked out in orange to provide a striking contrast.

On top of the generous standard specification of the Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian Double Cab, the new special edition adds a host of eye-catching extras. On the outside, the pickup features 17-inch bespoke black and orange alloy wheels with BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres, covered by aggressive wheel arch extensions, together with a new SVP grille and roof rails, both of which are also finished in black and orange.
Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK Photos

The fog lamp rings, front and rear light bezels, door handle recess covers, puddle lamps and tailgate handle surround are all picked out in orange. SVP tailgate badging, a colour-coded bumper and shark fin-inspired black side steps complete the distinctive look, while for added convenience there are the additions of load bed illumination and a spring-assisted tailgate with soft-opening damper.

The special colour scheme is carried over into the interior, the Barbarian-inspired ‘six-pack’ leather seats with suede-like ‘Alston’ inserts having orange accented panelling, stitching and piping. Each SVP II’s individual limited edition number, plus the SVP logo, is stitched into the headrests and there’s also a unique ‘SVP’ embossed mat set with orange piping. The distinctive theme continues with orange illuminated door entry guards and front and rear foot-well mood lighting.

Standard equipment of the Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II includes the Mitsubishi Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) system, which allows users to connect to apps or other features of their Apple or Android smartphone through the touchscreen or via voice control*; rain and dusk sensors, keyless operation, Bluetooth, Bi-Xenon headlights with integrated LED daytime running lights, cruise control and reversing camera.

Power is provided by an all-aluminium 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine, while the rotary-dial controlled Super Select 4WD system, which allows drivers to seamlessly switch between two- and four-wheel drive at speeds of up to 62 mph on all surfaces, can be combined with a six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel paddle shifter.

The Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II is available to order now, with the first deliveries commencing in May, and is priced from £29,830 for both grey and black versions.



Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in Mitsubishi, Custom Cars

Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK Photos (2 photos)
  • Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
  • Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Volkswagen Atlas five-seat version to be built in Chattanooga

    Volkswagen Atlas five-seat version to be built in Chattanooga

  2. Nissan Canton factory celebrates 4 million car produced

    Nissan Canton factory celebrates 4 million car produced

  3. Ford Mustang Need for Green paint available

    Ford Mustang Need for Green paint available

  4.  
  5. Ford details its future US strategy

    Ford details its future US strategy

  6. Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK

    Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK

  7. Volkswagen Golf receives a new micro-hybrid petrol engine

    Volkswagen Golf receives a new micro-hybrid petrol engine

Related Specs

  1. 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer Evoution VII WRC2

    Engine: 4G63 Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 300.0 rpm, Torque: 540 nm / 398.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  2. 2003 Mitsubishi CZ2 Cabriolet Concept

    Engine: Inline-4N/AN/A

  3. 1994 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution II

    Engine: 4G63 Inline-4, Power: 193.9 kw / 260 bhp, Torque: 309.13 nm / 228 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  4. 1994 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution II Group A

    Engine: 4G63 Inline-4, Power: 193.9 kw / 260 bhp, Torque: 309.13 nm / 228 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  5. 1995 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution III

    Engine: 4G63 Inline-4, Power: 201.3 kw / 270 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 309.13 nm / 228 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiledRenault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Zenvo to launch new model in GenevaZenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

Ford introduces Waze on its carsFord introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...

Various News

Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance RatesFactors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...

Motorsports

This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track carThis is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com