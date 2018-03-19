Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
19 March 2018 17:07:29
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi L200, who receives the new special edition Barbarian SVP II – the second vehicle to be produced by its SVP (Special Vehicle Projects) division.
Only 250 will be produced with half available in pearlescent Diamond Black and the other half in metallic Atlantic Grey. Details on either are picked out in orange to provide a striking contrast.
On top of the generous standard specification of the Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian Double Cab, the new special edition adds a host of eye-catching extras. On the outside, the pickup features 17-inch bespoke black and orange alloy wheels with BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres, covered by aggressive wheel arch extensions, together with a new SVP grille and roof rails, both of which are also finished in black and orange.
The fog lamp rings, front and rear light bezels, door handle recess covers, puddle lamps and tailgate handle surround are all picked out in orange. SVP tailgate badging, a colour-coded bumper and shark fin-inspired black side steps complete the distinctive look, while for added convenience there are the additions of load bed illumination and a spring-assisted tailgate with soft-opening damper.
The special colour scheme is carried over into the interior, the Barbarian-inspired ‘six-pack’ leather seats with suede-like ‘Alston’ inserts having orange accented panelling, stitching and piping. Each SVP II’s individual limited edition number, plus the SVP logo, is stitched into the headrests and there’s also a unique ‘SVP’ embossed mat set with orange piping. The distinctive theme continues with orange illuminated door entry guards and front and rear foot-well mood lighting.
Standard equipment of the Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II includes the Mitsubishi Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) system, which allows users to connect to apps or other features of their Apple or Android smartphone through the touchscreen or via voice control*; rain and dusk sensors, keyless operation, Bluetooth, Bi-Xenon headlights with integrated LED daytime running lights, cruise control and reversing camera.
Power is provided by an all-aluminium 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine, while the rotary-dial controlled Super Select 4WD system, which allows drivers to seamlessly switch between two- and four-wheel drive at speeds of up to 62 mph on all surfaces, can be combined with a six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel paddle shifter.
The Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II is available to order now, with the first deliveries commencing in May, and is priced from £29,830 for both grey and black versions.
