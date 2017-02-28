Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross unveiled ahead of Geneva Motor Show
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross unveiled ahead of Geneva Motor Show
28 February 2017 19:14:54
Mitsubishi returns to European SUV segment with the introduction of the new Eclipse Cross during this year Geneva Motor Show. The car was already unveiled through a set of official images, ahead of its Swiss show debut.
The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will compete in the C-SUV segment with a trademark Dynamic Shield concept, which refers to the protective shield shape visually formed by the black central area and highlighted by brightwork on either side of the grill. Distinctive auxiliary lamps are recessed deep in the front fascia adding drama and sophistication to the SUV’s front-on appearance.
The rear design is distinguished its high-mounted, stretched rear lamps which divides the rear window into distinctive upper and lower segments. When illuminated, the tubular LED brake lights and the central LED hi-mount stop light form a single bar of light running across the tail.
Inside, the new SUV’s dashboard is shaped using horizontal lines, with silver metal frames and a black and silver monotone color scheme. With its table-like infotainment display and new Head Up Display, the futuristic cockpit inspires a sense of excitement for the driver. For maximum comfort and flexibility, the rear seat features a 60:40 split with long slide-and-recline adjustment.
Smartphone Link Display Audio supports Apple CarPlay, the smarter, safer way to use your iPhone in the car. The driver can use Siri or the Smartphone Link Display Audio’s touch screen to receive directions optimised for traffic conditions, make and receive calls, access text messages, and listen to music, all in a way that allows them to stay focused on the road.
Eclipse Cross uses an electronically-controlled 4WD system that feeds the optimum amount of torque to the rear wheels depending on the driving situation and the road surface.
Eclipse Cross offers two powertrains. The new 1.5-litre direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine is available with a new CVT transmission with 8-speed Sport Mode manual override, while MMC’s proven 2.2-litre common rail direct-injection turbocharged diesel engine is modified specifically for Eclipse Cross is fitted with a new 8-speed automatic transmission.
The all-new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will join Mitsubishi global line-up of 4X4 and SUV vehicles, including the Mitsubishi ASX compact SUV, Outlander and Outlander PHEV mid-size SUVs, and will go sale in Europe in the autumn, followed by the UK (early in 2018), Japan, North America, Australia and other regions.
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
