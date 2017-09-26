Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross UK pricing announced

Mitsubishi is entering a whole new segment in Europe, starting this fall. The Japanese brand is launching the new Eclipse Cross, a compact SUV that will be available to UK customers from £21,275 OTR when it goes on sale in January 2018.





Developed with a focus on three core areas Mitsubishi’s new mid-sized SUV will be available in three trim levels: Eclipse Cross 2, Eclipse Cross 3 and Eclipse Cross 4.





At launch, all versions of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will be powered by an all-new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 163hp and 250Nm of torque, available with a six-speed manual or advanced new automatic transmission with Sport mode, manual override and paddle shifters.





The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will also be available with two- or four-wheel drive, the latter incorporating the Mitsubishi’s Super All-wheel Control (S-AWC) system that offers a choice of three advanced drive modes – Auto, Snow and Gravel.





The entry-level Cross 2 version offers a touch-pad controller, Smartphone Display Audio that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear view camera, DAB radio with six speakers, cruise control, climate control air conditioning, LED Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls, 16-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass and heated door mirrors.





The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross protects its occupants, other drivers and pedestrians with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) that uses radar technology to detect a risk of collision, ABS, Active Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, Brake Assist, seven airbags, dusk and rain sensors and automatic operation of the headlamps’ dipped beam. All these features are standard in the entry-level Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2.





The Eclipse Cross 3 builds on the specification of the 2 versions by adding 18-inch alloy wheels, a head-up display, heated front seats, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and keyless start, electrically folding door mirrors, silver side sills and an electronic handbrake on automatic versions. Pricing starts from £22,575 OTR for the front-wheel drive Eclipse Cross 3 manual and £23,850 OTR for the front-wheel drive automatic. The Eclipse Cross 3 4WD automatic is priced from £25,350.





Completing the line-up, the flagship Eclipse Cross 4 version builds on the 3’s specification with the additions of leather trim, electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, electric opening panoramic roof, Rockford Fosgate Premium sound system with nine speakers and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems including LED headlamps, 360˚parking camera, Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Adaptive Cruise Control (automatic only). Pricing for the flagship Eclipse Cross 4 starts at £24,975 OTR with the front-wheel drive manual transmission and £27,900 OTR for the 4WD automatic version.









Tags: mitsubishi, mitsubishi eclipse cross, mitsubishi eclipse cross uk pricing, uk pricing, mitsubishi crossver

