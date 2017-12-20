Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross available to buy online

Mitsubishi is ready for a new chapter in its history. Since it was acquired by Renault-Nissan Alliance, the Japanese brand has an aggressive approach, but also new. The most recent product launched, the new Eclipse Cross will be available for purchasing without having to face the wintry conditions thanks to the new Mitsubishi Buy Online facility.





The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, which launches in the UK in January 2018, is now available to order alongside the rest of the Mitsubishi range at www.buy.mitsubishi-cars.co.uk.





All versions of the Eclipse Cross are offered through the online service, which allows customers to select the colour, trim level, specification and options and even part-exchange their existing car via the trade-in valuation facility. Customers can also add a service plan and accessories to their order with the cost being integrated into finance payment plans.





All Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross versions include such features as Smartphone Display Audio that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, touch-pad controller, rear view camera, DAB radio with six speakers, climate control air conditioning, LED Daytime Running Lights and alloy wheels.





The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross offers a choice of three trim levels – 2, 3 and 4. Whilst stocks last, there is also an exclusive, highly-equipped First Edition version available that celebrates the launch of the new SUV, which is limited to a production run of only 250. From launch, all variants are powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual (FWD only) or an all-new eight-step CVT automatic transmission (FWD and 4WD).





The range is priced from £21,275 OTR with the top-of-the range 4 version starting from £24,975 OTR.









