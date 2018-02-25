Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
25 February 2018 14:24:41
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi North America has received the first shipment of 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross CUVs at Port Hueneme on the West Coast of the United States.
The units in the first shipment will be delivered to Mitsubishi Motors dealerships nationwide. The Eclipse Cross goes on sale in early March with a starting price (MSRP) of $23,295.
The compact SUV has a defiant design that also boasts an available panoramic sunroof, a direct-injection turbo engine and Mitsubishi's available proprietary Super All-Wheel Control system.
The Eclipse Cross contains many available all-new features including a 1.5-liter direct -injection turbo-engine, dual-pane, power-sliding panoramic roof, 7-inch smartphone link thin display audio with touchpad controller, Head-Up Display (HUD), heated rear seats and the global launch of MITSUBISHI CONNECT.
This initial delivery represents Mitsubishi's second all-new vehicle to arrive to the United States for the 2018 model-year. The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV arrived in dealerships in December and is currently on sale across the country.
