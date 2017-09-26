Mitsubishi e-Volution concept expected in Tokyo Motor Show

Tokyo Motor Show is about to take place in Japan in short time. On this occasion and benefiting from its own turf advantage, Mitsubishi will give an insight into the brand’s future direction with the world premiere of the Mitsubishi e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.





Incorporating the very latest technology from the manufacturer, the e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT signals the start of an exciting new era which will see long-term growth and sustainable development for the brand.





The e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT blends Mitsubishi Motors’ signature 4WD electric drivetrain know-how with advanced Artificial Intelligence technology under a low-slung, highly-aerodynamic SUV Coupé shape.





Mitsubishi Motors will announce more details on its new flagship concept car at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017, which takes place from October 27th-November 5th













Tags: mitsubishi, mitsubishi e-volution, mitsubishi e-volution concept, mitsubishi concept

Posted in Mitsubishi, New Vehicles