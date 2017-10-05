Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept to be unveiled in Tokyo Motor Show
Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept to be unveiled in Tokyo Motor Show
5 October 2017 10:38:41
|Tweet
This year Tokyo Motor Show will mark the global debut of a new and innovative concept designed by Mitsubishi. The Japanese brand will use its home turf to introduce the e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT, offering the public a glimpse of the future of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation into all-wheel drive SUV with the addition of Artificial Intelligence (AI), combining these elements seamlessly to mirror driver intent under all weather conditions and on all surfaces.
Using high-torque and high-performance electric motors, supplied by a high-capacity battery system, the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT has a triple motor 4WD system that employs a single motor to drive the front wheels and a new Dual Motor AYC (Active Yaw Control) system to couple two rear motors through an electronically controlled torque-vectoring Active Yaw Control unit. Whether driving around town, on motorways or along winding roads, the system always provides crisp and nimble handling that mirrors driver intent.
The brain of the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system that augments the driver’s capabilities. An array of sensors allows the AI system to instantly read changes in road and traffic conditions, as well as the driver’s intent. Seamlessly coordinating driver intent with vehicle performance, the system supports drivers of all abilities and by making it easier and safer to control the vehicle, thereby bringing the motoring experience to a new level.
A special coaching function allows the AI system to transfer knowledge to the driver and to unobtrusively enhance the driving expertise. After building a picture of the driver’s skill level, the system constructs a training program that provides advice through voice dialogue and a large dashboard display. As a result, drivers of all abilities quickly experience a vehicle that behaves the way they want it and soon they find themselves enjoying the driving experience to an even greater degree.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2018 Acura ILX receives A-Sport package
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept to be unveiled in Tokyo Motor Show
-
Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Range Rover Velar awarded five stars by EuroNCAP
Ford and Lyft join forces for autonomous driving
Related Specs
1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Tommi MakinenEngine: 4G63 Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 208.8 kw / 280.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 372.85 nm / 275 ft lbs
2001 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 208.8 kw / 280.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 348.45 nm / 257.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2002 Mitsubishi Spaceliner ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2001 Mitsubishi ASX ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2006 Mitsubishi Concept-CT MIEVEngine: Hybrid Inline-3 MIVEC & 4 Inwheel Electric Engines, Power: 130 kw / Not Available bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Audi Q2 2.0 TFSI now available in UK
Audi will try to address to a broader range of clients in UK by launching new engines for the Q2, its smallest SUV at the moment. It is the new 2.0 TFSI ...
Audi will try to address to a broader range of clients in UK by launching new engines for the Q2, its smallest SUV at the moment. It is the new 2.0 TFSI ...
Concept Cars
BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled
Even if it had already announced a long list of premieres for this year Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW surprised everybody with a concept that appeared from ...
Even if it had already announced a long list of premieres for this year Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW surprised everybody with a concept that appeared from ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Future Cars
Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Motorsports
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Videos
Ken Block tackles Pikes Peak with 1.400 HP old Mustang
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...