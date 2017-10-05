Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept to be unveiled in Tokyo Motor Show

This year Tokyo Motor Show will mark the global debut of a new and innovative concept designed by Mitsubishi. The Japanese brand will use its home turf to introduce the e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT, offering the public a glimpse of the future of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation into all-wheel drive SUV with the addition of Artificial Intelligence (AI), combining these elements seamlessly to mirror driver intent under all weather conditions and on all surfaces.





Using high-torque and high-performance electric motors, supplied by a high-capacity battery system, the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT has a triple motor 4WD system that employs a single motor to drive the front wheels and a new Dual Motor AYC (Active Yaw Control) system to couple two rear motors through an electronically controlled torque-vectoring Active Yaw Control unit. Whether driving around town, on motorways or along winding roads, the system always provides crisp and nimble handling that mirrors driver intent.





The brain of the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system that augments the driver’s capabilities. An array of sensors allows the AI system to instantly read changes in road and traffic conditions, as well as the driver’s intent. Seamlessly coordinating driver intent with vehicle performance, the system supports drivers of all abilities and by making it easier and safer to control the vehicle, thereby bringing the motoring experience to a new level.





A special coaching function allows the AI system to transfer knowledge to the driver and to unobtrusively enhance the driving expertise. After building a picture of the driver’s skill level, the system constructs a training program that provides advice through voice dialogue and a large dashboard display. As a result, drivers of all abilities quickly experience a vehicle that behaves the way they want it and soon they find themselves enjoying the driving experience to an even greater degree.









