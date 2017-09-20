Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept - First teaser picture with the upcoming flagship

Mitsubishi has launched a teaser campaign for a brand new concept that will be showcased in October during the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. The concept previews an all-new flagship model and its name is e-Evolution.





The new concept car has been envisioned as a real performance car with an all-electric powertrain and four-wheel drive. All these features were wrapped up in a coupe-SUV body style.





According to Mitsubishi, the car will also come with some advance autonmous drving systems.





In the first teaser picture we see a sleek profile, two extensions of the roof-mounted spoiler and some special LED taillights.





With all the details we will come back on October 25th.

Source: Mitsubishi