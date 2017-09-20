Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept - First teaser picture with the upcoming flagship

Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept - First teaser picture with the upcoming flagship

20 September 2017 08:46:15

Mitsubishi has launched a teaser campaign for a brand new concept that will be showcased in October during the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. The concept previews an all-new flagship model and its name is e-Evolution. 

The new concept car has been envisioned as a real performance car with an all-electric powertrain and four-wheel drive. All these features were wrapped up in a coupe-SUV body style. 

Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept - First teaser picture with the upcoming flagship
According to Mitsubishi, the car will also come with some advance autonmous drving systems. 

In the first teaser picture we see a sleek profile, two extensions of the roof-mounted spoiler and some special LED taillights. 

With all the details we will come back on October 25th. 

