Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept - First teaser picture with the upcoming flagship
20 September 2017 08:46:15
Mitsubishi has launched a teaser campaign for a brand new concept that will be showcased in October during the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. The concept previews an all-new flagship model and its name is e-Evolution.
The new concept car has been envisioned as a real performance car with an all-electric powertrain and four-wheel drive. All these features were wrapped up in a coupe-SUV body style.
According to Mitsubishi, the car will also come with some advance autonmous drving systems.
In the first teaser picture we see a sleek profile, two extensions of the roof-mounted spoiler and some special LED taillights.
With all the details we will come back on October 25th.
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week. ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Alpina is renowned for its strong ties with BMW, so it is no wonder the german tuning company will unveil a special edition of the current Alpina B6 xDrive ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
One of the most recent SUV's launched by Volkswagen in the USA was recently tested by the NHTSA. And, the all-new, seven-passenger 2018 Atlas has earned ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...
