Mitsubishi ASX Juno trim level introduced

Mitsubishi is refreshing the ASX line with the introduction of a new trim level, called Juno. The new ASX Juro is positioned as the entry point SUV for the Mitsubishi range, priced from £19,195 OTR*, and features enhanced styling, a high standard specification and a considerably more spacious cabin.





Powered by a 1.6-litre MIVEC petrol engine, which produces 117hp with 154Nm, the Mitsubishi ASX Juro is capable of accelerating to 62mph from a standstill in 12.2 seconds and can reach a top speed of 113 mph. It’s also capable of delivering a combined fuel economy of 41.5mpg (NEDC) and CO2 emissions of 155 g/km (NEDC).





Standard specification includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs, privacy glass, front fog lamps and keyless entry and go with start/stop button. The interior features climate control air conditioning, Grand Luxe upholstery with front seat heaters, cruise control, Mitsubishi Motors’ Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) which utilises Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility and is also equipped with DAB radio and a reverse camera.





Styling and detailing enhancements include a chunky new rear bumper, revised front grille and ‘Dynamic Shield’ front styling and new centre console design.





The new 2019 Mitsubishi ASX Juro is available now to UK customers from £19,195.









