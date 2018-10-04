Home » News » Mitsubishi » Mitsubishi ASX Juno trim level introduced
Mitsubishi ASX Juno trim level introduced
4 October 2018 06:56:10
|Tweet
Mitsubishi is refreshing the ASX line with the introduction of a new trim level, called Juno. The new ASX Juro is positioned as the entry point SUV for the Mitsubishi range, priced from £19,195 OTR*, and features enhanced styling, a high standard specification and a considerably more spacious cabin.
Powered by a 1.6-litre MIVEC petrol engine, which produces 117hp with 154Nm, the Mitsubishi ASX Juro is capable of accelerating to 62mph from a standstill in 12.2 seconds and can reach a top speed of 113 mph. It’s also capable of delivering a combined fuel economy of 41.5mpg (NEDC) and CO2 emissions of 155 g/km (NEDC).
Standard specification includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs, privacy glass, front fog lamps and keyless entry and go with start/stop button. The interior features climate control air conditioning, Grand Luxe upholstery with front seat heaters, cruise control, Mitsubishi Motors’ Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) which utilises Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility and is also equipped with DAB radio and a reverse camera.
Styling and detailing enhancements include a chunky new rear bumper, revised front grille and ‘Dynamic Shield’ front styling and new centre console design.
The new 2019 Mitsubishi ASX Juro is available now to UK customers from £19,195.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Mitsubishi ASX ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Smart Forease is a cool gift for brand's 20th anniversary
Smart has published some pictures and details with a new concept car. Named Forease, the prototype shown by the Daimler's tiny car division represents ...
Smart has published some pictures and details with a new concept car. Named Forease, the prototype shown by the Daimler's tiny car division represents ...
Custom Cars
BMW to offer M Performance Parts for the new M5
Along the new BMW M3 30 Years American Edition, the German manufacturer also introduces the M Performance Parts for the all-new BMW M5.Along the new BMW ...
Along the new BMW M3 30 Years American Edition, the German manufacturer also introduces the M Performance Parts for the all-new BMW M5.Along the new BMW ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Suzuki Jimny gets only 3 stars EuroNCAP
The recent session organised by EuroNCAP saw not only the testing of the new Volkswagen Touareg. Also the small and very off-road capable Suzuki Jimny ...
The recent session organised by EuroNCAP saw not only the testing of the new Volkswagen Touareg. Also the small and very off-road capable Suzuki Jimny ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
This is the 2018 Ultimate drag race. And it is insane
The guys from Motor Trend have published the all-new 2018 Ultimate Drag Race contest. This year, the American writers have put face to face 12 competitiors. ...
The guys from Motor Trend have published the all-new 2018 Ultimate Drag Race contest. This year, the American writers have put face to face 12 competitiors. ...