Mission accomplished for Tesla - 5.000 Model 3 produced in just one week

A few months ago, Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, announced that the production of the Model 3 should reach 5.000 units per week in July. And last week, it happened. According to an internal email, in the last seven days, Tesla assembled 7.000 cars, 2 thousand of them being Model S and Model X.





More than that, we have the Q2 production for Tesla factory. During the Q2, Tesla production totaled 53,339 vehicles, a 55% increase from Q1. For the first time, the Model 3 production exceeded combined Model X and Model S production.





"Q2 production totaled 53,339 vehicles, a 55% increase from Q1, making it the most productive quarter in Tesla history by far. For the first time, Model 3 production (28,578) exceeded combined Model S and X production (24,761), and we produced almost three times the amount of Model 3s than we did in Q1. Our Model 3 weekly production rate also more than doubled during the quarter, and we did so without compromising quality", said Tesla officials.









