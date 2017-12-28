Home » News » MINI » Mini Yours Customised - a new way of personalization

Mini Yours Customised - a new way of personalization

28 December 2017 08:50:55

Mini lifts individualisation typical of the brand to a new level thanks to the new Mini Yours Customised programme. The new package will be available in the course of 2018 for lots of Mini models in Europe and other large markets. 

For the moment, the Mini Yours Customised product range will include the indicator inlays known as side scuttles, trims for the passenger side in the interior, LED door sills and LED door projectors.

According to Mini, customers can select, design and order the parts which are available at the new Onine Shop which was specially developed for the new programme. 

The products will be manufactured using nnovative production procedures such as 3D printing and laser lettering. The individually designed products will be delivered within the space of just a few weeks. The parts have been designed so that they can be integrated in the vehicle by the customer or by the participating MINI service partner.

