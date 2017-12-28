MINI US offers new options for its clients

We all know MINI as one of the first manufacturers who encouraged its clients to customize the cars. Now, the offer is even more generous with the addition of MINI Yours Customised. The new offering allows MINI customers to design personalized inlays for the side scuttles, trims for the passenger side in the interior, LED door sills and LED door projectors. Clients can design their own version of current accesories.





The individualized products will then be manufactured using innovative production procedures such as 3D printing and laser lettering. The advanced production process permits precise implementation of customer’s wishes. The individually designed products will be delivered within just a few weeks. The parts have been designed so that they can be integrated in the vehicle by the customer or by the participating MINI dealer or service partner. The customer can do this more than once. This also ensures that if the vehicle is sold later, the individualized components can be exchanged.





MINI fans are able to make a selection between different colors, patterns, surface finishes and icons when designing MINI Yours Customised products. They can also integrate their own texts and their signature into the design. The 3D printing procedure has been specially tailored to the production of individual products in large numbers for the MINI Yours Customised portfolio.





The digitally controlled 3D printer will receive instructions on the basis of the data created in the course of configuration, in order to produce scuttles and trims in precisely the form designed by the customer. All MINI Yours Customised products will be produced at production facilities in Germany.









