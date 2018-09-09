Mini Oxford Edition available in the US
9 September 2018 14:55:34
Even though is a premium brand, Mini wants to appeal even to younger buyers, who don÷t afford spending so much money on their first car. MINI USA is offering the well-equipped, low cost 2019 MINI Oxford Edition to help them.
For no additional cost, this unique edition comes with $6,900 worth of optional equipment as standard.
The MINI Oxford Edition is available to current full- or part-time students of any two- or four-year accredited college or university, recent college graduates who are within 12 months of their graduation, as well as students enrolled in post-bachelor’s degree programs, such as graduate school, law school, or medical school. The MINI Oxford edition has a price of $19,750 for the 2 door and $20,750 for the 4 door.
Standard equipment includes the MINI Connected Infotainment System with a 6.5 inch high resolution screen, rear-view camera, park distance control and MINI Teleservices and emergency call. The MINI Oxford Edition also comes with upgraded 17 inch wheels in silver or black, automatic or manual transmission, dual-pane panoramic moonroof, heated seats, and a choice of six exterior body colors.
The MINI Oxford Edition is currently available at dealerships across the U.S.
