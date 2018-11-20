MINI John Cooper Works Knights Edition to be introduced in US
20 November 2018 17:44:06
With just one week ahead of the Los Angeles Motor Show, Mini is preparing with a full range of special editions. The most important among them is the MINI John Cooper Works Knights Edition.
MINI also confirmed series production for a new MINI John Cooper Works GP for launch in 2020. The MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept was first presented as a design study at the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2017 and had its North American premiere at the New York International Auto Show earlier this year.
In addition to the Knights Edition, MINI will showcase four special edition models that once again highlight the brand’s focus on individualization and customization.
The Knights Edition is based on a MINI John Cooper Works Hardtop with a number of black and silver factory components and aftersales accessories.
It is available exclusively with a Midnight Black exterior paint, a Melting Silver roof and mirror caps, as well as a custom melting silver bonnet stripe and melting silver and red side stripes design. The exterior also includes Piano Black exterior trims, Piano black door handles and fuel filler cap.
The Knights Edition also comes with a John Cooper Works Exhaust Flap System and Exhaust Chrome Tips and is the first MINI to offer Piano Black. MINI Logos. The MINI John Cooper Works Knights Edition will be available at dealerships across the U.S. in Q1 2019.
Related Specs
2008 Mini Cooper S Clubman John Cooper WorksEngine: Inline-4, Power: 157.3 kw / 211 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs
2007 Mini Cooper S John Cooper WorksEngine: Inline-4, Power: 155.1 kw / 208 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 279.3 nm / 206 ft lbs @ 1950 rpm
2008 Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works ChallengeEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
1964 Austin Mini Cooper SEngine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 84.06 nm / 62.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1962 Austin Mini CooperEngine: Water-Cooled Inline-4, Power: 41.0 kw / 55 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 73.89 nm / 54.5 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
