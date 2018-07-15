MINI John Cooper Works Hardtop International Orange Edition launched in US
15 July 2018 13:33:49
MINI has prepared a special edition of its most iconic and fast car scheduled to make a tour on some important events in the US. Called MINI John Cooper Works Hardtop International Orange Edition will be available at dealerships across the U.S. starting in fall of 2018 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at $39,900. Pricing excludes the $850 Destination & Handling fee.
The MINI John Cooper Works International Orange Edition features unique appearance elements, including: Orange painted body and roof combination, Edition Specific High Gloss Midnight Black Metallic Spoiler, Ferric Gray 18-inch Double Spoke John Cooper Works Wheels with 205/40-R18 performance tires, John Cooper Works Pro Exhaust with Bluetooth controlled flap, John Cooper Works Chrome Tailpipe trim, Custom Black Side Stripes, Carbon Fiber Mirror Caps, Custom Black Fuel Filler Cap, High Gloss Black Door Handles, Custom Front and Rear Bumper Decals.
The limited production special edition also includes the following equipment as standard: Panorama Roof, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Piano Black Interior & Exterior Accents, Heated Front Seats, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, Harman Kardon Sound System, Active Driving Assistant, Automatic Climate Control, MINI Storage Package, Head Up Display and Touchscreen Navigation Package.
