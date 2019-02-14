MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
14 February 2019
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year.
GP, two letters reserved for the brand’s most powerful and exclusive model, conceived for the road, but born on the racetrack. Next year the new MINI John Cooper Works GP will deliver on this promise and will be taking to roads across the world.
With more than 300 hp and featuring MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology, the new MINI John Cooper Works GP is set to become the fastest and most powerful MINI ever to be approved for use on the road and will be produced in a limited number of just 3,000 units for worldwide sale.
The MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept was presented for the first time in September 2017 at Frankfurt Motor Show. With large front and rear aprons, a striking roof spoiler and the extensive use of lightweight materials, the design study picked up where the previous two John Cooper Works GP production models left off.
