Mini John Cooper Works Clubman UK pricing announced

Mini is consolidating its presence in the hot hatch segment right before the Winter Holidays. The UK brand now introduces the MINI John Cooper Works Clubman.





The MINI John Cooper Works Clubman features all the upgrades already seen on the John Cooper Works Hatch and Convertible models. These include the 231 hp engine with modified TwinPower turbocharger, sports suspension and powerful braking system.





A 0-62 mph time of just 6.3-seconds and a top speed of 148 mph is the result, with up to 41.5 mpg on the combined cycle and CO2 emissions as low as 154 g/km.





The MINI John Cooper Works Clubman has a more aggressive front and rear bumpers, and rear wing. These not only help reduce lift, but in the case of the front section, assist with the additional cooling requirements of the more powerful engine. Unique alloy wheels and John Cooper Works badging also denote the top-of-the-range Clubman, as does the option of the special colour ‘Rebel Green’.





Inside, the John Cooper Works specification includes sports seats, an Alcantara headliner, and a wide array of standard equipment including MINI Navigation, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and cruise control with brake function. MINI logo projection is also included within the standard package.





The standard equipment for the car also includes 18” light alloy wheels in Black ‘Grip Spoke’ design, which are exclusive to this model. This wheel design is also available as an option in silver, with a 19” ‘Course’ two-tone design a further option.





LED headlamps are fitted as standard, and they can be supplemented with a turning light function including adaptive light distribution. In addition to air conditioning, Bluetooth hands-free telephone facility and electric parking brake, other standard features include Park Distance Control with sensors at the rear, cruise control with brake function, and Comfort Access.





On sale now, the new MINI John Cooper Works Clubman is priced at £29,345 with the six-speed manual gearbox, and £30,945 with the eight-speed sports Steptronic transmission.









