Mini John Cooper Works Clubman UK pricing announced
20 December 2016 17:17:27
Mini is consolidating its presence in the hot hatch segment right before the Winter Holidays. The UK brand now introduces the MINI John Cooper Works Clubman.
The MINI John Cooper Works Clubman features all the upgrades already seen on the John Cooper Works Hatch and Convertible models. These include the 231 hp engine with modified TwinPower turbocharger, sports suspension and powerful braking system.
A 0-62 mph time of just 6.3-seconds and a top speed of 148 mph is the result, with up to 41.5 mpg on the combined cycle and CO2 emissions as low as 154 g/km.
The MINI John Cooper Works Clubman has a more aggressive front and rear bumpers, and rear wing. These not only help reduce lift, but in the case of the front section, assist with the additional cooling requirements of the more powerful engine. Unique alloy wheels and John Cooper Works badging also denote the top-of-the-range Clubman, as does the option of the special colour ‘Rebel Green’.
Inside, the John Cooper Works specification includes sports seats, an Alcantara headliner, and a wide array of standard equipment including MINI Navigation, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and cruise control with brake function. MINI logo projection is also included within the standard package.
The standard equipment for the car also includes 18” light alloy wheels in Black ‘Grip Spoke’ design, which are exclusive to this model. This wheel design is also available as an option in silver, with a 19” ‘Course’ two-tone design a further option.
LED headlamps are fitted as standard, and they can be supplemented with a turning light function including adaptive light distribution. In addition to air conditioning, Bluetooth hands-free telephone facility and electric parking brake, other standard features include Park Distance Control with sensors at the rear, cruise control with brake function, and Comfort Access.
On sale now, the new MINI John Cooper Works Clubman is priced at £29,345 with the six-speed manual gearbox, and £30,945 with the eight-speed sports Steptronic transmission.
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called "Ole Yeller" Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Lynk & Co launches 01 compact SUV to conquer US and Europe
Geely has launched another brand. Its name is Lynk & Co and we already have a model. Named 01 we are talking about a compact SUV that will be manufactured ...
Geely has launched another brand. Its name is Lynk & Co and we already have a model. Named 01 we are talking about a compact SUV that will be manufactured ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...