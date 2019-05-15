Home » News » MINI » MINI John Cooper Works Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Countryman UK pricing
MINI John Cooper Works Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Countryman UK pricing
15 May 2019 17:34:57
Mini will offer some performance cars for its enthusiasts in the UK. There are two cars, the most powerful models ever approved for public road use in the brand’s sixty year history; the MINI John Cooper Works Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Countryman.
The 306hp 4-cylinder turbo engine in the new MINI John Cooper Works Clubman (fuel consumption combined: 38.1 – 39.8 mpg; CO2 emissions combined: 169 – 161g/km) and the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman (fuel consumption combined: 38.7 – 40.9 mpg; CO2 emissions combined: 166 –156g/km) both provide outstanding performance, combined as standard with a new 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission and an ALL4 all-wheel drive system.
The latest generation of the 4-cylinder engine developed for the John Cooper Works models with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology exceeds that of the previous engine by 75hp at maximum output. Maximum torque has also increased by 100Nm to 450Nm, and acceleration performance has improved.
The new MINI John Cooper Works Clubman boasts acceleration of 0 to 62mph in 4.9 seconds, with the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman achieving the same in 5.1 seconds – 1.4 and 1.5 seconds faster than in the respective previous models.
New 2.0 litre engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology. The 4-cylinder engine has been completely redesigned to deliver maximum performance thanks to model-specific modifications to the crankshaft drive and a new vibration damper with optimised cooling.
The MINI TwinPower Turbo technology also includes fully variable valve control and variable camshaft control on the intake and exhaust sides (double VANOS).
The latest generation of the 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission displays enhanced internal efficiency and an extended steering axis inclination resulting lower engine speeds when driving in a higher gear. Shift paddles are mounted as standard on the steering wheel of both models for manual gear selection.
The standard equipment of both high performance models includes LED headlights, MINI Driving Modes, Navigation Pack offering a 6.5 inch display with touchscreen function, a redesigned graphical display and Real Time Traffic Information (RRTI). Comfort Plus pack is provided as standard including front and rear Park Distance Control (PDC) with Park Assist, a rear view camera, seat heating and folder mirrors.
18 inch John Cooper Works light metal wheels in Black Grip Spoke design are offered as standard, with John Cooper Works 19 inch Circuit Spoke wheels available optionally.
