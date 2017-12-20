Mini introduces new double clutch transmission
20 December 2017 18:35:04
|Tweet
Even if it builds some of the most fun cars on the market, Mini wants to go even further so it introduced a new transmission to the range.
Fast gear changes, a high degree of shift comfort and optimised efficiency are just some of the benefits of the new 7-speed Steptronic automatic double clutch transmission available for the MINI 3-Door Hatch, MINI 5-Door Hatch and the MINI Convertible.
Customers can order this new transmission in conjunction with selected engine variants as an alternative to the standard 6-speed manual transmission.
The double clutch transmission is operated by a newly designed electronic selector lever. The new selector lever always returns to its original position after changing between driving mode D, neutral position N and reverse mode. The parking lock is activated by pressing the P button. S mode can be activated by shifting the selector lever to the left from position D, allowing the driver manual intervention.
The electronic controller paired with the new double clutch transmission includes a shift strategy based on navigation data and supports both the engine start/stop function as well as coasting in order to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1964 Austin Mini Cooper SEngine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 84.06 nm / 62.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1962 Austin Mini CooperEngine: Water-Cooled Inline-4, Power: 41.0 kw / 55 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 73.89 nm / 54.5 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1964 Austin Mini Cooper S RallyEngine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 84.06 nm / 62.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2004 Castagna Mini Woody WagonEngine: 2004 Castagna Mini Woody Wagon, Power: 121.6 kw / 163 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 210 nm / 154.9 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Hamann Mini Cooper S CS4Engine: Supercharged Inline-4, Power: 157.3 kw / 211 bhp, Torque: 255 nm / 188.1 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Last McLaren Senna unit auctioned for £2 million
We wrote about the new McLaren Senna supercar just a few days ago. The units scheduled for production were already sold, except one car, which had a more ...
We wrote about the new McLaren Senna supercar just a few days ago. The units scheduled for production were already sold, except one car, which had a more ...
Concept Cars
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
Future Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Market News
2017 Volkswagen sales reach record numbers
Is December and we are looking back at who the year was for Volkswagen, the brand who was involved in the Dieselgate scandal no more than three years ago. ...
Is December and we are looking back at who the year was for Volkswagen, the brand who was involved in the Dieselgate scandal no more than three years ago. ...
Gadgets
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Various News
Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...