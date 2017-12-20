Home » News » MINI » Mini introduces new double clutch transmission

Mini introduces new double clutch transmission

20 December 2017 18:35:04

Even if it builds some of the most fun cars on the market, Mini wants to go even further so it introduced  a new transmission to the range. 

Fast gear changes, a high degree of shift comfort and optimised efficiency are just some of the benefits of the new 7-speed Steptronic automatic double clutch transmission available for the MINI 3-Door Hatch, MINI 5-Door Hatch and the MINI Convertible. 

Customers can order this new transmission in conjunction with selected engine variants as an alternative to the standard 6-speed manual transmission.

The double clutch transmission is operated by a newly designed electronic selector lever. The new selector lever always returns to its original position after changing between driving mode D, neutral position N and reverse mode. The parking lock is activated by pressing the P button. S mode can be activated by shifting the selector lever to the left from position D, allowing the driver manual intervention. 
The electronic controller paired with the new double clutch transmission includes a shift strategy based on navigation data and supports both the engine start/stop function as well as coasting in order to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.



