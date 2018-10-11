Mini introduces new Classic, Sport and Exclusive trim levels

Mini wants to refresh its UK range with the introduction of three new trim lines, more customised and funky. Classic, Sport and Exclusive are the names for the three new styles, each offering customers increased standard specification and a shortcut to a distinctive interior and exterior character of their choice.





The trio of styles not only simplifies the ordering process, but also aligns the equipment offering across the MINI range for the first time. Standard specification has been enhanced, with the introduction of automatic headlights with rain sensors, MINI Excitement Pack including ambient interior lighting, exterior MINI Logo projection and more as standard on every model.





The Classic trim level includes 6.5 inch colour infotainment screen, intelligent emergency call, DAB digital radio and Bluetooth connectivity is standard on all models. Standard specification across the range has been enhanced with the introduction of Classic, which now also includes ambient lighting, exterior MINI logo projection and automatic headlights with rain sensor.





Taking all of the standard specification from Classic models, but with added sporty flair. Sport models includes John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit and Spoiler, John Cooper Works Alloy Wheels, Sports Suspension, John Cooper Works Bucket Seats, John Cooper Works Steering Wheel and anthracite interior headliner. Sport models are available in combination with Cooper and Cooper S engines.





Exclusive builds on the Classic model specification with upgraded Exclusive alloy wheels, chrome line exterior finish, MINI Yours Lounge leather upholstery, MINI Yours leather steering wheel, MINI Yours interior trim and interior chrome line finish. Exclusive models are available in combination with Cooper and Cooper S engines.









