Mini Hatch 3 door and 5 door and Mini Convertible facelift - pictures and details
10 January 2018 10:17:08
Mini has updated the Hatch and the Convertible models. The revised supermini cars will be showcased during the 2018 Detroit Motor Show.
Mini Hatch 3 door, Mini Hatch 5 door and Mini Convertible are now available with a few exterior improvements and lots of interior new stuff. More than that, the British car manufacturer has put the new seven speed duble-clutch transmission on the revised cars.
Here is the list Mini provided with the modifications and the new features available on the revised models:
• LED headlights with Matrix function for the high beam.
• LED rear lights in Union Jack design.
• New MINI logo, new body finishes, Piano Black exterior.
• New light alloy wheels.
• Extended range of leather trim, interior surfaces and Colour Lines.
• Unique individualisation with MINI Yours Customised.
• Further developed engines with enhanced efficiency as well as increased capacity and torque for MINI One and MINI One First.
• 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch, 8-speed Steptronic transmission.
• Multifunction steering wheel and radio with 6.5-inch colour screen, USB and Bluetooth interface as standard.
• Optional radio and navigation systems with touchscreen monitor.
• Telephony with wireless charging.
• MINI logo projection from the exterior mirror on the driver's side.
• MINI Connected and MINI Connected XL with new functions.
