Mini Hatch 3 door and 5 door and Mini Convertible facelift - pictures and details

Mini has updated the Hatch and the Convertible models. The revised supermini cars will be showcased during the 2018 Detroit Motor Show.





Mini Hatch 3 door, Mini Hatch 5 door and Mini Convertible are now available with a few exterior improvements and lots of interior new stuff. More than that, the British car manufacturer has put the new seven speed duble-clutch transmission on the revised cars.





Here is the list Mini provided with the modifications and the new features available on the revised models:





• LED headlights with Matrix function for the high beam.

• LED rear lights in Union Jack design.

• New MINI logo, new body finishes, Piano Black exterior.

• New light alloy wheels.

• Extended range of leather trim, interior surfaces and Colour Lines.

• Unique individualisation with MINI Yours Customised.

• Further developed engines with enhanced efficiency as well as increased capacity and torque for MINI One and MINI One First.

• 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch, 8-speed Steptronic transmission.

• Multifunction steering wheel and radio with 6.5-inch colour screen, USB and Bluetooth interface as standard.

• Optional radio and navigation systems with touchscreen monitor.

• Telephony with wireless charging.

• MINI logo projection from the exterior mirror on the driver's side.

• MINI Connected and MINI Connected XL with new functions.

