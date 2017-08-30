Home » News » MINI » Mini Electric Concept unveiled

Mini Electric Concept unveiled

30 August 2017 12:01:58

Mini announced it will unveil an electric model a long time ago. The UK-based manufacturer already introduced its first hybrid model last year, when it unveiled the new generation Countryman. But now, during the IAA in Frankfurt, an electric model will make its worldwide debut. But just in concept form.

Called Mini Electric Concept, the car is designed for use in urban areas and offers a window into how pure-electric day-to-day mobility might look in the years ahead. But don't get to excited as MINI will present an all-electric series-production model in 2019.

The MINI E unveiled in 2008 was the first all-electric car from the BMW Group to be driven by private users in everyday traffic conditions – as part of an extensive field trial. Over 600 MINI E cars entered service worldwide for the purpose of the field studies.

MINI Electric Concept represents a seamless continuation of this bloodline. In the future, all electrified products from the MINI brand will be grouped together under the “MINI Electric” banner.
Mini Electric Concept unveiled
Mini Electric Concept unveiled Photos

A hexagonal radiator grille and circular headlights are the first things viewed from the front. Identifying features include the contrasting silver and yellow colour scheme reminiscent of the earlier MINI E, as well as the distinctive E badge. Besides this, the radiator grille and headlights have been reinterpreted to reflect the emission-free drive technology under the bonnet. As the electric drive unit requires very little cooling air, the radiator grille is closed for superior aerodynamics. A Striking Yellow accent bar in the grille – with an E badge in the same colour – produces a powerful contrasting effect, which is echoed by the styling of the daytime running lights in the all-LED headlight assemblies.

The design of the dark-coloured 19-inch wheels adds another visual highlight, picking up on the idea of the radiator grille’s accent bar and reinterpreting it in asymmetrical form. The aerodynamic inlays – made using a 3D printing process – echo the fibreglass structure of the air deflectors.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in MINI, Concept Cars

Mini Electric Concept unveiled Photos (3 photos)
  • Mini Electric Concept unveiled
  • Mini Electric Concept unveiled
  • Mini Electric Concept unveiled

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Toyota Safety Sense reduces rear-end collisions

    Toyota Safety Sense reduces rear-end collisions

  2. Renault-Nissan Alliance to build electric cars in China

    Renault-Nissan Alliance to build electric cars in China

  3. Chevrolet Equinox RS launched in China

    Chevrolet Equinox RS launched in China

  4.  
  5. 2018 Nissan Armada receives Intelligent Rear View Mirror

    2018 Nissan Armada receives Intelligent Rear View Mirror

  6. 2018 Dacia Duster official photos and details

    2018 Dacia Duster official photos and details

  7. Kia concept car teased ahead Frankfurt Motor Show

    Kia concept car teased ahead Frankfurt Motor Show

Related Specs

  1. 1964 Austin Mini Cooper S

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 84.06 nm / 62.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  2. 1962 Austin Mini Cooper

    Engine: Water-Cooled Inline-4, Power: 41.0 kw / 55 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 73.89 nm / 54.5 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

  3. 1964 Austin Mini Cooper S Rally

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 84.06 nm / 62.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  4. 2004 Castagna Mini Woody Wagon

    Engine: 2004 Castagna Mini Woody Wagon, Power: 121.6 kw / 163 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 210 nm / 154.9 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  5. 2006 Hamann Mini Cooper S CS4

    Engine: Supercharged Inline-4, Power: 157.3 kw / 211 bhp, Torque: 255 nm / 188.1 ft lbs

New Vehicles

Chevrolet Tahoe Custom launched in USChevrolet Tahoe Custom launched in US
Chevrolet is expanding the Tahoe US range with the introduction of a new special edition called simply Custom. It is available for the 2018 model year ...

Concept Cars

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in USJaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...

Custom Cars

ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introducedABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...

Future Cars

Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...

Market News

2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

BMW offers incentives for those who want cleaner modelsBMW offers incentives for those who want cleaner models
BMW wants to encourage its lowering emissions politics and is offering an innovative incentive scheme in UK. It offers an additional £2,000 off all new ...

Motorsports

Mercedes-AMG GT4 - Official pictures and detailsMercedes-AMG GT4 - Official pictures and details
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the ...

Videos

BMW Z4 Concept - First official videoBMW Z4 Concept - First official video
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...
Copyright CarSession.com