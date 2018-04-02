Home » News » MINI » Mini Electric Concept unveiled in New York

Mini Electric Concept unveiled in New York

2 April 2018 18:07:29

Mini is keeping close to its tradition and unveils a surprise concept during this year New York Auto Show. To demonstrate its appetite for purely electric driving has a new take on an icon.

The classic Mini Electric combines the historic look of the world’s favorite small car with groundbreaking drive technology for tomorrow's urban mobility. With this vehicle, MINI sends out a clear signal demonstrating its commitment to retaining the brand’s character whilst embracing innovative zero local emission technology.

The classic Mini Electric is the result of an imaginary journey through time, where the story of classic model is extended by a consecutive chapter. The original from the second half of the 20th century becomes an ambassador for environmental awareness.

The urban electro mobility landscape will soon benefit from the arrival of a brand new model. The MINI Electric Concept was announced at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, and paves the way for the brand’s first all-electric vehicle which will be unveiled in 2019 - just in time for the 60th anniversary of the classic Mini. 
Mini Electric Concept unveiled in New York Photos

The fully electric production vehicle is currently in development, based on the MINI 3 Door, and will be produced for the first time at MINI Plant Oxford next year.

MINI is once again assuming a pioneering role for sustainable mobility within the BMW Group. In 2008, the brand presented the MINI E – based on the predecessor model of the current MINI 3 Door, about 600 examples were produced and used in a field trial under everyday conditions.

This trail played a central role in paving the way for the development of the BMW i3, which has enjoyed worldwide success since 2013 (combined power consumption: 13.6 - 13.1 kWh / 100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 0 g / km).

By contrast, the classic Mini Electric presented in New York will remain unique. The classic Mini Cooper serves as the basis for this special vehicle. The exterior red paint is complemented by a contrast white roof and characteristic bonnet strip, with the yellow MINI Electric logo in the brand emblem and on the wheel hubs. The electric classic remains true to the brand, both in terms of its visual appearance and driving characteristics. The spontaneous power of its electric motor provides a new dimension to the unmistakable go-kart feeling that helped propel the British small car in its original form to worldwide popularity.


