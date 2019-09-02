Mini Countryman PHEV has more electric range
2 September 2019 10:11:16
|Tweet
Mini has announced that during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show we will see an improved version of the the Countryman plug-in hybrid. According to the British car manufacturer, the SUV will get more electric range.
The current model has a plug-in hybrid powertrain made of a 1.5 liter engine and an electric motor. In total, the PHEV deliver 224 horsepower, the power being channled via an automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. THe not to 100 km/h is done in 6.8 seconds.
The old battery pack had 7.7 kWh, but the new one has 10 kWh. The dimensions are the same, but the technology used was improved. As a result, the electric range of the upcoming Mini Countryman PHEV has been raised by 30% compared to the old one. In standard values, we are speaking about 55 to 57 kilometers with only one charge.
When the battey is fully charge, the Mini Countryman PHEV has a fuel consumption of 2.1 liters per 100 kilometers. Positioned under the rear seat unit to save space, the lithium-ion battery can be fully recharged in about five hours from a standard domestic socket or in around 3h 15 min when plugged into a wallbox.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1964 Austin Mini Cooper SEngine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 84.06 nm / 62.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1962 Austin Mini CooperEngine: Water-Cooled Inline-4, Power: 41.0 kw / 55 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 73.89 nm / 54.5 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1964 Austin Mini Cooper S RallyEngine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 84.06 nm / 62.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2004 Castagna Mini Woody WagonEngine: 2004 Castagna Mini Woody Wagon, Power: 121.6 kw / 163 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 210 nm / 154.9 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Hamann Mini Cooper S CS4Engine: Supercharged Inline-4, Power: 157.3 kw / 211 bhp, Torque: 255 nm / 188.1 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in Frankfurt
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Market News
Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Gadgets
Honda develops new frontal airbag for passengers
Honda is making important steps towards in-car safety with the launch of a new innovative airbag. The new passenger front airbag technology is designed ...
Honda is making important steps towards in-car safety with the launch of a new innovative airbag. The new passenger front airbag technology is designed ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car
Vauxhall will use this year Frankfurt Motor Show to unveil a new entrance in motorsport. Sister brand Opel has become the first vehicle manufacturer in ...
Vauxhall will use this year Frankfurt Motor Show to unveil a new entrance in motorsport. Sister brand Opel has become the first vehicle manufacturer in ...
Videos
VIdeo. Audi RS Q8 is a beast around the Nurburgring
Audi Sport announced that until the end of the year will unveil six new models. And the RS Q8 is one of them. ...
Audi Sport announced that until the end of the year will unveil six new models. And the RS Q8 is one of them. ...