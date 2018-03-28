Mini Countryman Panamericana Plug-in Hybrid launched in New York

Mini makes a real spectacular entrance during this year New York Auto Show. An exclusive version of the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 kicks off.





It is a model specially designed for extremely challenging routes. With its underpinnings taken from the brands first plug-in hybrid vehicle, the MINI Countryman Panamericana has been designed for a long-distance tour from North America to Tierra del Fuego.





Additional headlights, tires with emergency running characteristics and a roof rack for transporting a spare wheel will make the compact five-door fit for a road trip in a class of its own.





Based on the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 (fuel consumption combined: 2.3 - 2.1 l / 100 km, combined power consumption: 14.0 - 13.2 kWh / 100 km, combined CO2 emissions from fuel: 52 - 49 g / km), the combined power and versatility of its two engines make it the perfect endurance athlete for the Panamericana adventure.





Three MINI Countryman Panamericana Plug-In Hybrid vehicles will tackle the intercontinental route on the world's longest north-south road link. They will demonstrate the reliability and long-distance performance of the Plug-In Hybrid drive technology used in the MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4.





The Panamericana, also known as Pan-American Highway, Ruta Panamericana or Interamericana depending on the region and language, connects the US state of Alaska with the Argentinean Tierra del Fuego and runs between the northernmost and the southernmost point over a distance of about 25,750 kilometers. In both North and South America, numerous intersections and alternative routes are part of the Panamericana road network, covering a total length of more than 48,000 kilometers.













Tags: mini countryman, mini countryman panamericana, mini cooper s e countryman all4, mini countryman plug-in hybrid

