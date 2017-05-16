Mini Countryman hybrid to be introduced at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, very important to UK public: the Goodwood Festival of Speed. So, the Mini's first plug-in hybrid model will receive its UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed on 29th June to 2nd July.





The first plug-in hybrid model in the MINI product range offers sporty agility on the road as well as competency beyond the asphalt thanks to its intelligent all-wheel drive system. The MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 hybrid system is made up of a 3-cylinder petrol engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology and a synchronous electric motor. Together they generate a system output of 224 hp enabling the car to sprint from standing to 62mph in 6.8 seconds.





The power of the combustion engine is transmitted to the front wheels via a 6-speed Steptronic transmission, while the electric motor powers the rear wheels. The intelligently controlled interaction between the two power units creates an all-wheel drive system that optimises agility and stability on the road as well as providing supreme traction over snow and unsurfaced terrain.





When setting off, only the electric motor is initially active meaning a virtually noiseless start. As is typical of electric motors, the entire torque is available from standing. Once a driving speed of 50mph is reached, the combustion engine is gently activated. The eDRIVE toggle switch enables the driver to continue to drive with only the electric engine beyond this point if preferred: in MAX eDRIVE mode the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 runs at up to 78mph free of local emissions. The electric range of the first MINI plug-in hybrid model is 25 miles.





The high-voltage battery comes with a warranty which lasts for six years or 60,000 miles.





In addition to model-specific design elements such as the “E” emblem on the radiator grille and side scuttles as well as door sill finishers with a yellow “S” logo, the 17-inch light alloy wheels in Light Spoke design are another distinguishing feature exclusive to the model.









