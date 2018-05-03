Mini Convertible 25th Anniversary Edition launched in UK
3 May 2018 17:48:36
Mini has a long tradition in its home market, but the convertible version of the popular small car is younger than you might think. MINI UK is celebrating a key milestone with the 25th anniversary of the MINI Convertible, first on sale in 1993. The iconic vehicle is similarly celebrating another ground-breaking landmark as the bestselling convertible model in the UK.
The Rover Mini Cabriolet was introduced in June 1993, following a previously successful UK trail of the Mini Lamm Cabriolet in 1991. During the trial, German-based Lamm Autohaus removed the roof of the vehicle prior to sale in the UK and it was an instant hit with all 75 vehicles selling immediately - making it one of the rarest Minis ever produced.
At launch Mini Cabriolet cost almost double that of the 1993 Classic Mini and was available in two colours, Caribbean Blue with a Grey hood and Nightfire Red with matching hood, and featured new 12-inch diameter Revolution wheels as well as chrome sill kick strips. The car also featured a specially strengthened body shell to accommodate the new hood.
To mark this significant milestone, MINI UK is launching a special 25th Anniversary Edition of the MINI Convertible. Complete with anniversary tread plates and plaque, along with an exclusive combination of Lounge leather upholstery in Satellite Grey with a Starlight Blue metallic exterior, this highly exclusive model looks great with the roof up or down.
Building on the MINI Cooper S Convertible specification, this edition also features white mirror caps, white bonnet stripes, MINI Yours Union Jack woven fabric roof and 18” MINI Yours Vanity Spoke allow wheels in two-tone as standard.
To complete the specification, it is finished with Chili Pack, Navigation Plus Package and Harman Kardon Hi-Fi as standard, as well as an interior commemorative plaque for the cockpit fascia.
A limited run of just 300 models are available at MINI retailers nationwide with prices starting at £32,995.
