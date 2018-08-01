Mini Clubman City launched in UK

Mini is very popular among fleet customers in UK. To increase even more this appeal, Mini is launching a special edition of the current Clubman, its proposal for the compact segment.





The model combines essential features, including Satellite Navigation and Park Distance Control. Satellite Navigation, with 6.5” display, Apple Car Play, DAB, Real Time Traffic Information (RTTI) and Intelligent Emergency Calling (E-call) and Rear Park Distance Control (PDC) are standard, as well as Bluetooth hands free function.





Retaining standard specifications of interest to fleet customers, Air Conditioning, Sports Steering Wheel and Cruise Control are all carried over from the MINI Clubman standard equipment list. MINIMALISM Fuel Saving Technology is fitted to every MINI Clubman model, with features including Automatic Stop/Start function, Break Energy Regeneration and Shift Point Display.





The MINI Clubman City comes with 16” Revolite Spoke Wheels as standard with 17” Silver Net Spoke or 17” Silver Vent Spoke available as a free upgrade or 17” Black Net Spoke as a paid for option. Additionally, all models can be specified with run flat tyres as an additional upgrade.













