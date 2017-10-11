Mini 1499 GT launched in UK
11 October 2017 16:51:35
Mini is constantly building special editions of its current vehicles to honour models from the past, very popular among its fans. The most recent example is a special edition with a nod to one of the best known sporty classic Minis of all time, the 1275 GT.
Available to order now, the Mini 1499 GT recalls the entertaining drive of the 1969 original, which was one of the most affordable performance cars of its day.
The 1275 GT badging reflected the increased engine capacity over the standard 998cc Mini. The all-new MINI 1499 GT treads a similar path for 2017. With 102 hp on tap and 0-60mph in 10.1 seconds courtesy of its lively Twin Power Turbo three-cylinder engine, the 1499 GT is perfect for drivers seeking an entertaining drive and unique vehicle.
The 1499 GT will be built in a limited production run of just 1,499 cars between November 2017 and February 2018, and is sure to be in high demand.
There will be a choice of two colours, Pepper White or Midnight Black. In Midnight Black, the car gets distinctive gold 1499 GT side stripes. Pepper White models feature the same distinctive graphics, but in black.
Additional exterior features include the MINI John Cooper Works Sport Pack, featuring 17” Track Spoke alloy wheels in Black, dark tinted windows and white indicator lenses. The styling pack includes distinctive John Cooper Works front and rear bumpers, side skirts, a split level spoiler and John Cooper Works door entry plates.
A sports suspension completes the MINI 1499 GT package, which also includes all of the standard equipment found on the MINI One Hatch. This includes features such as independent rear suspension, a six-speed manual gearbox with sports-car inspired rev matching technology, air conditioning and all-round disc brakes.
