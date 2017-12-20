MG3 receives new accessory pack in UK

MG tries to make the current MG3 more attractive this Christmas so is spicing up the range with some accessories. Whether you want some extra protection to prevent winter wear and tear, or a new rally-style look for 2018, you can take advantage of two MG Motor UK offers launched exclusively for MG3 drivers in time for the festive season.





The MG3 Protection Pack will keep interiors in top condition during colder months. It features rubber floor mats to protect against muddy shoes, a rigid boot liner edged to protect the entire boot area and an anti-slip mat set for the dash stowage areas. Normally, the combined cost would be £118.79, but the current offer price is just £79.





For drivers who want to make a statement, the popular MG3 Rally Style Pack transforms the look of the MG3 into something that could easily resemble a rally car.





Available in Rally Red, (Sebring Stripe and Red mirrors), Rally White (White Trophy Stripes and White mirrors) and Rally Black (Black Trophy Stripes and Black mirrors), the focus point in each pack is the front grille with the aggressively styled driving lamp set.





The usual combined price of the pack - a lower grille and driving lamps, mirror caps for both left and right and a graphic kit - would be £886, but the latest offer price is £625, a saving of more than £260.













Tags: mg, mg3, mg3 accessories pack, mg3 protection pack, mg3 rally style pack

Posted in MG, Custom Cars