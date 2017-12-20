MG3 receives new accessory pack in UK
20 December 2017 18:40:37
|Tweet
MG tries to make the current MG3 more attractive this Christmas so is spicing up the range with some accessories. Whether you want some extra protection to prevent winter wear and tear, or a new rally-style look for 2018, you can take advantage of two MG Motor UK offers launched exclusively for MG3 drivers in time for the festive season.
The MG3 Protection Pack will keep interiors in top condition during colder months. It features rubber floor mats to protect against muddy shoes, a rigid boot liner edged to protect the entire boot area and an anti-slip mat set for the dash stowage areas. Normally, the combined cost would be £118.79, but the current offer price is just £79.
For drivers who want to make a statement, the popular MG3 Rally Style Pack transforms the look of the MG3 into something that could easily resemble a rally car.
Available in Rally Red, (Sebring Stripe and Red mirrors), Rally White (White Trophy Stripes and White mirrors) and Rally Black (Black Trophy Stripes and Black mirrors), the focus point in each pack is the front grille with the aggressively styled driving lamp set.
The usual combined price of the pack - a lower grille and driving lamps, mirror caps for both left and right and a graphic kit - would be £886, but the latest offer price is £625, a saving of more than £260.
MG3 receives new accessory pack in UK Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1988 Mercedes-Benz 300 E AMG HammerEngine: M117 V8 w/AMG Cylinder Head, Power: 287.1 kw / 385 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 566 nm / 417.5 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2002 Mercedes-Benz A32K AMGEngine: V6, Power: 275.9 kw / 370 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2001 Mercedes-Benz C32 AMGEngine: Supercharged V6, Power: 264.0 kw / 354.0 bhp, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhp @ 5850 rpm, Torque: 409.5 nm / 302.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2008 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 340.8 kw / 457 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 600 nm / 442.5 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Last McLaren Senna unit auctioned for £2 million
We wrote about the new McLaren Senna supercar just a few days ago. The units scheduled for production were already sold, except one car, which had a more ...
We wrote about the new McLaren Senna supercar just a few days ago. The units scheduled for production were already sold, except one car, which had a more ...
Concept Cars
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
Future Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Market News
2017 Volkswagen sales reach record numbers
Is December and we are looking back at who the year was for Volkswagen, the brand who was involved in the Dieselgate scandal no more than three years ago. ...
Is December and we are looking back at who the year was for Volkswagen, the brand who was involved in the Dieselgate scandal no more than three years ago. ...
Gadgets
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Various News
Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...