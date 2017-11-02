MG ZS crossover available in UK

Compact-SUV and small Crossovers continue to grow across Europe, reaching up 10% in the first half of 2017. The uprising trend of high-riding vehicles also made former UK brand MG to launch a dedicated crossover.





MG Motor UK has increased its offering in the market with its all-new MG ZS, a global car which has been reengineered specifically for the UK audience.





Available from UK dealers as of 1st November 2017, the MG ZS entry-level model is available on the road from just £12,495 – around £2,500 more affordable than the equivalent Nissan Juke, and other competitors.





MG ZS has been tested on UK roads and developed for UK drivers. As such, the Excite and Exclusive models come with three power-assisted steering modes – Urban, Normal and Dynamic – which are designed to give the driver complete control over their ride.





While Urban steering offers a lighter and quicker response at low speeds and when parking, the Dynamic mode is designed to increase the steering effort, deliver a higher damping effect and increase the centre definition at medium and high vehicle speeds. The Normal steering option delivers a great fit to MG’s tailored suspension set-up and vehicle dynamics response for drivers who want to maintain a consistent ride.





MG also stands out from the crowd with its offer of Apple CarPlay on the MG ZS Excite and Exclusive variants at no extra cost. The safer way to use your iPhone in the car, CarPlay takes the things you want to do with your iPhone while driving and puts them on the car’s in-built display. With the massive 8” touchscreen in the MG ZS Excite and Exclusive models, this means you can get directions, make calls, send and receive messages and listen to music.





Cheaper than the equivalent Nissan Juke, the MG ZS offers similar internal space to the larger Qashqai. At 179mm longer, 44mm wider and 46mm taller than the Juke, this makes for a more generous cabin, that enables larger adults to sit comfortably, both front and rear. An additional 94 litres of boot space over the Juke makes it a more practical option too. The MG ZS also outperforms other rivals in the segment, with 98 litres of additional boot volume over the Mazda CX3, and 93 litres on top of the Ford EcoSport.













