MG X-Motion Concept unveiled in Beijing

After its bankruptcy, the MG brand was resurrected in China by local investors. So it's no wonder the new MG X-Motion Concept was officially unveiled during this year Beijing Motor Show.





The X-motion follows the MG brand design philosophy of Emotional Dynamism that was showcased in the brand’s first full electric sports car concept, the MG E-motion.





Crowned as the MG Range Captain the concept has been designed to be the largest model in MG’s growing product portfolio. With a dominant design, the X-motion has a muscular appearance. The X-motion is also a world-leader in the field of mainstream SUV design as it utilises exceptionally sensual surface and shadow shoulder, to add a sense of movement to the overall form.





Other design features to highlight include the stellar field grille that frames the iconic MG badge and distinctive hurricane aluminum alloy wheels. MG has also employed a custom LED design to create the hunter eye headlight and light field taillight that are a statement in the MG design language.





The X-motion will include full connectivity. Driven by a commitment to innovative transformation, the car will also feature an electric powertrain, interconnection, intelligence and information sharing.





Posted in MG, Concept Cars