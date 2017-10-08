Home » News » MG » MG reaches 10.000 UK sales

MG reaches 10.000 UK sales

8 October 2017 17:49:12

Even if it is a brand associated with Great Britain, due to its birthplace, MG is now owned by a Chinese investment fund and it was relaunched on the UK market not long ago. So, the MG brand had to start all over again. And it relaunched the brand with some new cars.

Known for its bright colour palette, sporty good looks and ultra-low insurance rating (4E), the MG3 is proving incredibly popular with city dwellers, first-time drivers and driving schools. 
MG reaches 10.000 UK sales
MG reaches 10.000 UK sales Photos

Starting from £8,695 and benefiting from an additional £1,500 trade-in allowance, the stylish Supermini offers a considerable benefit over its rivals in both purchase and running costs. The MG3 Form Sport is available for just £99 per month*, the same as buying a coffee and pastry from a high street chain every morning, while offers are also available across the other variants in the range.

The final quarter of 2017 will see an increased emphasis on the MG3’s distinctive personalisation options, with promotional offers on 16” alloy wheels, interior styling packs and coloured wing mirror caps**. Availability of the popular Rally Style pack will also be extended to the end of the year.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in MG, Various News

MG reaches 10.000 UK sales Photos (1 photos)
  • MG reaches 10.000 UK sales

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Mercedes GLS Grand Edition launched

    Mercedes GLS Grand Edition launched

  2. US-sold 2010 Lexus HS250h recalled

    US-sold 2010 Lexus HS250h recalled

  3. MG reaches 10.000 UK sales

    MG reaches 10.000 UK sales

  4.  
  5. 2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car

    2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car

  6. 2018 Range Rover Sport facelift is here and it has a PHEV version

    2018 Range Rover Sport facelift is here and it has a PHEV version

  7. 2018 Acura ILX receives A-Sport package

    2018 Acura ILX receives A-Sport package

Related Specs

  1. 2002 MG TF 160

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 6900 rpm, Torque: 174 nm / 128.3 ft lbs

  2. 2000 Mercedes-Benz CL55 AMG F1

    Engine: V8, Power: 264.0 kw / 354.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 530.12 nm / 391.0 ft lbs @ 4100 rpm

  3. M 119 E 60 AMG 90 Degree V8

    Engine: M 119 E 60 AMG 90 Degree V8, Power: 284.1 kw / 381 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 470 nm / 346.7 ft lbs

  4. 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300 E AMG Hammer

    Engine: M117 V8 w/AMG Cylinder Head, Power: 287.1 kw / 385 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 566 nm / 417.5 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  5. 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC AMG Group 2

    Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

SsangYong Rexton 4x4 UK pricing announcedSsangYong Rexton 4x4 UK pricing announced
The SUV segment in the UK will receive a new car starting this fall. The new SsangYong Rexton 4x4 arrives in the UK this autumn, a large D/E-segment four-wheel ...

Concept Cars

Aston Martin Project Neptune is a submersible vehicleAston Martin Project Neptune is a submersible vehicle
We saw many design exercises from Aston Martin, but never a submersible vehicle. Until now. Together with Triton Submarines, the manufacturer of state–of-the-art ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance PackVolkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...

Future Cars

Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in DecemberLamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six monthsVolkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in AlabamaMercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...

Motorsports

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announcedJaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...

Videos

Ken Block tackles Pikes Peak with 1.400 HP old MustangKen Block tackles Pikes Peak with 1.400 HP old Mustang
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...
Copyright CarSession.com