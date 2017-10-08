MG reaches 10.000 UK sales

Even if it is a brand associated with Great Britain, due to its birthplace, MG is now owned by a Chinese investment fund and it was relaunched on the UK market not long ago. So, the MG brand had to start all over again. And it relaunched the brand with some new cars.





Known for its bright colour palette, sporty good looks and ultra-low insurance rating (4E), the MG3 is proving incredibly popular with city dwellers, first-time drivers and driving schools.





Starting from £8,695 and benefiting from an additional £1,500 trade-in allowance, the stylish Supermini offers a considerable benefit over its rivals in both purchase and running costs. The MG3 Form Sport is available for just £99 per month*, the same as buying a coffee and pastry from a high street chain every morning, while offers are also available across the other variants in the range.





The final quarter of 2017 will see an increased emphasis on the MG3’s distinctive personalisation options, with promotional offers on 16” alloy wheels, interior styling packs and coloured wing mirror caps**. Availability of the popular Rally Style pack will also be extended to the end of the year.













