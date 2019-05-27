MG launches ZS electric car in UK
27 May 2019 17:32:59
The UK manufacturer MG, now owned by the Chinese, is ready tp enter the electric market with a unique car, unveiled at the London Motor Show. ZS EV is the family friendly electric car that majors on space and practicality, setting new standards as the most high-tech MG yet and customers will be able to place a deposit for the ZS EV directly with the MG team at the show.
The ZS EV is powered by a 44.5kWh water-cooled battery with rapid-charging capability that will enable it to be recharged from 0-80% in 43 minutes, while domestic charging on a 7kW unit takes six-and-a-half hours from 0-100%. Certified range on current WLTP test regulations is expected to be confirmed in Q3.
The introduction of the ZS EV will come laden with a long list of standard safety equipment including a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) presented as a first for MG. New standard features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Assist featuring automatic low-speed steering, Blind Spot Detection, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Alert Control System add to the ZS EV’s compelling suite of high technology.
As the most technologically advanced MG ever, ZS EV is equipped as standard with a new panoramic, sliding sky-roof to further enhance the sense of space within the cabin. Furthermore, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allow for seamless integration with owners’ own technology, while DAB Radio, keyless entry and satellite navigation enhance the level of technology found within this family friendly electric SUV.
Since it was first announced in March, MG has received more than 800 expressions of interest for its forthcoming new model, which is the most for any pre-launched model in the company’s history.
