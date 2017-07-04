MG fans are gathering in the UK

MG is still a loved car in UK, even if the brand is now owned by a Chinese group and most of the models don't have anything to do with the heritage of the brand. Even so, there are fans of the old MG's that still love to celebrate.





More than 100 classic and current MG models will gather for the WH Brand MG Carfest at the Whaplode Drove-based dealership on Sunday 23 July. The event, which takes place for the second consecutive year, is raising money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. Last year’s meeting welcomed 192 cars.





Welcoming any vintage or modern MG or affiliated marque – including Rover, Austin, BMC, Riley and Wolseley to name but a few – entrance costs just £5 for a display space, £2 for adult visitors and £1 for children, with all profits going to the local Air Ambulance.





Adam Brand, sales manager at WH Brand MG, said: “The WH Brand MG Carfest was hugely successful last year. There’s a great appreciation for MG throughout the UK, and events like this give people a chance to come together and talk about the brand that they love. The pre-launch MG XS will also be on display at the event, giving visitors a chance to see the next generation of MG sitting next to the finest examples of the brand’s heritage.”





