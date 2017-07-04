MG fans are gathering in the UK
4 July 2017 18:29:23
|Tweet
MG is still a loved car in UK, even if the brand is now owned by a Chinese group and most of the models don't have anything to do with the heritage of the brand. Even so, there are fans of the old MG's that still love to celebrate.
More than 100 classic and current MG models will gather for the WH Brand MG Carfest at the Whaplode Drove-based dealership on Sunday 23 July. The event, which takes place for the second consecutive year, is raising money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. Last year’s meeting welcomed 192 cars.
Welcoming any vintage or modern MG or affiliated marque – including Rover, Austin, BMC, Riley and Wolseley to name but a few – entrance costs just £5 for a display space, £2 for adult visitors and £1 for children, with all profits going to the local Air Ambulance.
Adam Brand, sales manager at WH Brand MG, said: “The WH Brand MG Carfest was hugely successful last year. There’s a great appreciation for MG throughout the UK, and events like this give people a chance to come together and talk about the brand that they love. The pre-launch MG XS will also be on display at the event, giving visitors a chance to see the next generation of MG sitting next to the finest examples of the brand’s heritage.”
MG fans are gathering in the UK Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Nissan Bladeglider celebrates 70 years since the first electric vehicle
Fiat 500 celebrates 60 years since launch
MG fans are gathering in the UK
-
Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid UK pricing announced
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is here and has 700 horsepower and supercar performances
BMW i8 Roadster - First teaser video
Related Specs
1935 MG PA/PB Airline CoupeEngine: Inline-4, Power: 32.1 kw / 43 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Gadgets
Lexus Skyjet first spot shows us the car of year 2740
When they don't launch new cars, manufacturers dream. And they dream far, far away, in a world that may or may not exist. This is Lexus, who imagined ...
When they don't launch new cars, manufacturers dream. And they dream far, far away, in a world that may or may not exist. This is Lexus, who imagined ...
Various News
New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...