MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai

MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. Now, MG is going full speed ahead with the introduction of new models and even an interesting concept during this year Shanghai Auto Show.





MG Motor is unveiling an all-new electric supercar concept at the 17th annual Shanghai International Automotive Show (19 April), called the MG E-motion.





The E-motion embodies MG’s vision for the future. With a slender sportsback-style design paying tribute to the brand’s hundred-year heritage, starlight matrix front grill and headlights bringing inspiration from the London Eye, and vertical tail lights.





Below the surface, the MG E-motion sets the standards in plug-in vehicle capability, with the latest pure-electric modular architecture platform developed in-house and delivering 0-100 km/h in less than four seconds, despite boasting a range of more than 500 km. Equipped with an intelligent infotainment system, the supercar is fully internet-compatible.









Tags: e-motion, mg, mg concept, mg e-motion, shanghai auto show

Posted in MG, Concept Cars