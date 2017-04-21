Home » News » MG » MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai

MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai

21 April 2017 16:56:35

MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. Now, MG is going full speed ahead with the introduction of new models and even an interesting concept during this year Shanghai Auto Show.

MG Motor is unveiling an all-new electric supercar concept at the 17th annual Shanghai International Automotive Show (19 April), called the MG E-motion.

The E-motion embodies MG’s vision for the future. With a slender sportsback-style design paying tribute to the brand’s hundred-year heritage, starlight matrix front grill and headlights bringing inspiration from the London Eye, and vertical tail lights.
MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai
MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai Photos

Below the surface, the MG E-motion sets the standards in plug-in vehicle capability, with the latest pure-electric modular architecture platform developed in-house and delivering 0-100 km/h in less than four seconds, despite boasting a range of more than 500 km. Equipped with an intelligent infotainment system, the supercar is fully internet-compatible.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in MG, Concept Cars

MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai Photos (2 photos)
  • MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai
  • MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Fiat 500 Mirror special edition launched in UK

    Fiat 500 Mirror special edition launched in UK

  2. After launching electric cars, Mercedes is now offering energy storage units

    After launching electric cars, Mercedes is now offering energy storage units

  3. 2017 Mazda2 benefits from updated range

    2017 Mazda2 benefits from updated range

  4.  
  5. MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai

    MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai

  6. Grey cars are the most popular among Ford customers

    Grey cars are the most popular among Ford customers

  7. Hyundai Santa Fe Endurance launched in UK

    Hyundai Santa Fe Endurance launched in UK

Related Specs

  1. 2001 MG F XPower 500 Concept

    N/A, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhpN/A

  2. 1935 MG PA/PB Airline Coupe

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 32.1 kw / 43 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  3. 2002 MG SV XPower Concept

    Engine: Ford Cobra SVT, 90 degree, V8, Power: 346.8 kw / 465 bhpN/A

  4. 2001 MG X80 Concept

    Engine: Mustang V8, Power: 287.1 kw / 385.0 bhpN/A

  5. 2001 MG ZT XPower 500 Concept

    Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 372.9 kw / 500.1 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 542.33 nm / 400.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUVSubaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Porsche sold 60.000 units in the first quarter of 2017Porsche sold 60.000 units in the first quarter of 2017
...

Gadgets

Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be realLexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Sebastien Ogier signed with M-SportSebastien Ogier signed with M-Sport
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 - Spy videosTesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
Copyright CarSession.com