Mercedes X-Class V6 version Uk prices announced

Along the new AMG C63, Mercedes is launching the new X-Class V6 on the UK market. The new V6 X 350d 4MATIC is now available from £38,350 excl. VAT, with first deliveries expected in November 2018.





All UK vehicles are doublecab, with 4MATIC permanent all-wheel-drive and Dynamic Select, 7G-Tronic Plus automatic transmission, and benefit from a wide track, long wheelbase and comfort suspension, coupled with a double wishbone front axle, multi-link rear axle with a rigid section, and coil springs at both axles, all as standard.





The 350d 4MATIC is offered in conjunction with the POWER equipment line only, and features painted bumpers with simulated under guard in chrome; a rear bumper in chrome with integrated step; fog lights with chrome surround; shoulder line trim strips in chrome; LED high-performance headlights with cleaning system; LED tail lights; electrically folding exterior mirrors; and KEYLESS GO, all as standard.





Inside, the X 350d 4MATIC comes with eight-way electrically adjustable driver and front passenger seats, which are heated, as standard, along with a leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles and cruise control, ARTICO leather and DINAMICA microfiber upholstery, and an ARTICO leather dashboard with topstitching, complimented by an aluminium interior trim.





It is also offered with 18-inch six-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in himalaya grey and with heated washer fluid jets as standard.





Alongside driver and passenger airbags and thorax bags, as well as window bags on the A-D pillar and a driver knee bag, the X 350d 4MATIC also includes Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Brake Assist (radar-based autonomous emergency braking), Traffic Sign Assist, Hill-Start Assist, Downhill Speed Regulation, a Thatcham anti-theft security package and a load securing rail system.





The six-cylinder diesel engine with 2,987 cm³ has a power output of 258 hp (190 kW) and a maximum torque of 550 Nm.





The V6 has common-rail direct injection with piezo injectors and a system pressure of up to1800 bar. Its special features also include lightweight design, a single-stage turbocharger with variable turbine geometry for particularly agile engine response and the innovative NANOSLIDE cylinder liner coating, which is also used in Formula 1.









