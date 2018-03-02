Mercedes X-Class receives V6 engine and permanent 4x4
2 March 2018 17:00:23
First it was considered as a rebadged version of the Nissan Navara. Now, the current Mercedes-Benz X-Class is becoming more and more a Mercedes. And that is because at the Geneva Motor Show in early March, the Mercedes-Benz X-Class with a powerful six-cylinder engine and 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive will celebrate its world premiere.
The X 350 d 4MATIC delivers 258 hp (190 kW) and a maximum torque of 550 newton metres.
The top model sprints from zero to 62 mph in 7.9 seconds. The permanent all-wheel drive of the X 350 d 4MATIC ensures a high level of driving stability and dynamism under a wide range of conditions – including wet and wintry roads.
As standard the X 350 d 4MATIC is equipped with the 7-speed automatic transmission 7G-TRONIC PLUS with steering wheel shift paddles and the ECO start/stop function.
The X 350 d 4MATIC features a driving mode switch as standard that is rarely encountered in the pickup segment. The DYNAMIC SELECT system has five driving modes for very individual driving pleasure – from relaxed and comfortable to sporty and dynamic. These modify the engine characteristics, the automatic transmission's shift points and the ECO start/stop function:
Comfort (C): This mode is activated automatically when the engine starts. It provides comfort-emphasising, harmonious accelerator characteristics as well as early shift points.
ECO (E): 7G-TRONIC PLUS changes the gears at particularly low engine speeds.
Sport (S): The engine responds more immediately to throttle input. The automatic transmission makes use of the entire engine speed range to change gears, and shifts at higher engine speeds.
Manual (M): The automatic transmission can be manually operated using the gearshift paddles on the steering wheel. This appreciably shortens the shift times compared with the Comfort and ECO modes.
Offroad (O): This mode is suitable for driving on challenging terrain. It offers higher switch points and a flatter, and therefore more precisely adjustable, accelerator characteristic curve.
There are three different all-wheel drive modes: 4MAT for increased vehicle dynamics and 4H for improved traction off-road. 4L mode (low range) is also selectable, with a reduction gearing of 1:2.9. In addition, a 100 percent differential lock is available for the rear axle if desired. The combination of a controlled longitudinal differential lock (0–100%), rear-axle locking differential and reduction gear delivers good performance both on and off-road.
The all-wheel drive system and the suspension with its long spring travel and ground clearance of up to 222 millimetres together ensure outstanding off-road capabilities. The X-Class effortlessly climbs gradients of up to 45 degrees, fords water courses with a depth of up to 60 centimetres and maintains its poise on inclines of almost 50 degrees.
This top-of-the-line model will be available in Europe from mid-2018.
Rolls Royce SUV to be called Cullinan
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...
Kia will debut on Indian market with the SP Concept
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Lexus list of premieres at Geneva Motor Show
Lexus will use this year Geneva Motor Show to mark the world premiere of its new UX crossover at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th. The all-new compact ...
Aston Martin revenues in 2017
Aston Martin was in a difficult situation a few years ago. On the edge of bankruptcy, Aston Martin managed to make a fantastic return and 2017 was really ...
Seat launches Shazam in its cars
Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the ...
World record for fastest speed on a snowboard towed by a vehicle
When you're a kid and you ask a car to tow your sled in winter is the most fun thing you can have in the winter. But from this to let yourself towed by ...
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
