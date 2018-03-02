Mercedes X-Class receives V6 engine and permanent 4x4

First it was considered as a rebadged version of the Nissan Navara. Now, the current Mercedes-Benz X-Class is becoming more and more a Mercedes. And that is because at the Geneva Motor Show in early March, the Mercedes-Benz X-Class with a powerful six-cylinder engine and 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive will celebrate its world premiere.





The X 350 d 4MATIC delivers 258 hp (190 kW) and a maximum torque of 550 newton metres.









The top model sprints from zero to 62 mph in 7.9 seconds. The permanent all-wheel drive of the X 350 d 4MATIC ensures a high level of driving stability and dynamism under a wide range of conditions – including wet and wintry roads.





As standard the X 350 d 4MATIC is equipped with the 7-speed automatic transmission 7G-TRONIC PLUS with steering wheel shift paddles and the ECO start/stop function.





The X 350 d 4MATIC features a driving mode switch as standard that is rarely encountered in the pickup segment. The DYNAMIC SELECT system has five driving modes for very individual driving pleasure – from relaxed and comfortable to sporty and dynamic. These modify the engine characteristics, the automatic transmission's shift points and the ECO start/stop function:





Comfort (C): This mode is activated automatically when the engine starts. It provides comfort-emphasising, harmonious accelerator characteristics as well as early shift points.





ECO (E): 7G-TRONIC PLUS changes the gears at particularly low engine speeds.





Sport (S): The engine responds more immediately to throttle input. The automatic transmission makes use of the entire engine speed range to change gears, and shifts at higher engine speeds.





Manual (M): The automatic transmission can be manually operated using the gearshift paddles on the steering wheel. This appreciably shortens the shift times compared with the Comfort and ECO modes.





Offroad (O): This mode is suitable for driving on challenging terrain. It offers higher switch points and a flatter, and therefore more precisely adjustable, accelerator characteristic curve.





There are three different all-wheel drive modes: 4MAT for increased vehicle dynamics and 4H for improved traction off-road. 4L mode (low range) is also selectable, with a reduction gearing of 1:2.9. In addition, a 100 percent differential lock is available for the rear axle if desired. The combination of a controlled longitudinal differential lock (0–100%), rear-axle locking differential and reduction gear delivers good performance both on and off-road.





The all-wheel drive system and the suspension with its long spring travel and ground clearance of up to 222 millimetres together ensure outstanding off-road capabilities. The X-Class effortlessly climbs gradients of up to 45 degrees, fords water courses with a depth of up to 60 centimetres and maintains its poise on inclines of almost 50 degrees.

This top-of-the-line model will be available in Europe from mid-2018.













