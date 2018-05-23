Mercedes will retrofit older models with Me Adapter

Mercedes wants to bring its latest technologies even to older models as a form of respect for its clients who love preserving their old Mercedes in good shape.





Owners of older Mercedes-Benz models can now access a range of digital services through the Mercedes me Adapter app, on either a smartphone app or online, thanks to the Mercedes me Adapter. For a limited time, both the adapter – and the cost of fitting it – are completely free.





The adapter can be fitted to selected models dating as far back as 2002, including the W169 A-Class and W211 E-Class.





Once the adapter has been fitted, vehicle information can be accessed through the Mercedes me Adapter app on a smartphone, or by logging onto the Mercedes me portal on a computer. Information includes fuel level and range; mileage; battery voltage; parking time; and when the next service is due. The app will also automatically save the car’s parking position, making it easier to find later.





The adapter saves previous trip information, providing the distance travelled and the route taken. Customers can book their next service via the app, while having access to relevant accident and breakdown numbers.





The adapter takes five minutes to fit, and can be activated once the customer has created a Mercedes me account and the car has been linked to the account by a Mercedes-Benz Retailer.









Tags: mercedes, mercedes me adapter, old mercedes

