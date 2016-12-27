Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo Uk pricing announced
27 December 2016 17:11:11
|Tweet
Inspired by Volkswagen California success and its ability to attract people who are looking for an RV, Mercedes decided to launch the V-Class Marco Polo camper van. It is now on sale, with prices starting from £53,180 for the entry-level V 220 d Sport. The V 220 d AMG Line is £55,320, the V 250 d Sport £55,055 and the V 250 d AMG Line is £57,195.
The Marco Polo is based on the V-Class, and can seat or sleep four people. It comes with a full range of equipment including a built-in kitchenette with a fridge and hob, plus a two-seater sofa which can easily be transformed into a bed (with under-bed storage). It also features a roof bed, accessed via an electrically raising roof; a wardrobe and a luggage compartment.
A choice of two engines are available: 220 d and 250 d, both using a turbocharged 2.1-litre diesel engine. The 220 d has an output of 163 hp and maximum torque of 380 Nm, with fuel economy of 44.8 mpg on the combined cycle and CO2 emissions of 166 g/km. The 250 d generates 190 hp and 440 Nm of torque, can achieve 44.8 mpg and emits 169 g/km of CO2. A 7G-Tronic Plus automatic transmission is standard across the range.
As standard, Sport models come with a two-seater sofa with bed extension, yacht wood flooring in rear compartment (available in a choice of two colours at no extra cost), camping table plus two chairs with storage bag, electrically operated pop-up roof, swivelling driver and passenger seats, automatic three-zone climate control; external connections for power and fresh water, tinted rear windows, 18-inch alloy wheels; ambient lighting, Garmin navigation system, leather upholstery, Active Parking Assist with rear-view camera and split tail gate.
For an additional £2,140, AMG Line models receive AMG bodystyling; 19-inch AMG bi-colour wheels; sports suspension; carbon-look dash; AMG spoiler lip on tailgate; and metallic paint.
For £595, the Lane Tracking package includes Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keeping Assist. The Driving Assistance package is optionally available for £1,695 and includes Distronic Plus; Blind Spot Assist; Pre-Safe; and Lane Keeping Assist.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1989 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 EvolutionEngine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 167.0 kw / 224 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution IIEngine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 173.0 kw / 232 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1964 Mercedes-Benz 230SL ConvertibleEngine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 215.58 nm / 159.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1980 Mercedes-Benz 380SL CovertibleEngine: V8, Power: 152.1 kw / 204.0 bhp @ 5250 rpm, Torque: 314.55 nm / 232.0 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
2001 Mercedes-Benz SL600 Silver ArrowEngine: V12, Power: 290.1 kw / 389.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 569.44 nm / 420.0 ft lbs @ 3800 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
2017 Citroen C3 WRC is here
Citroen Racing has officially unveiled the 2017 Citroen C3 WRC. The Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT team will come in the 2017 WRC season with two between ...
Citroen Racing has officially unveiled the 2017 Citroen C3 WRC. The Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT team will come in the 2017 WRC season with two between ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...