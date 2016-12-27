Home » News » Mercedes » Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo Uk pricing announced

Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo Uk pricing announced

27 December 2016 17:11:11

Inspired by Volkswagen California success and its ability to attract people who are looking for an RV, Mercedes decided to launch the  V-Class Marco Polo camper van. It is now on sale, with prices starting from £53,180 for the entry-level V 220 d Sport. The V 220 d AMG Line is £55,320, the V 250 d Sport £55,055 and the V 250 d AMG Line is £57,195.

The Marco Polo is based on the V-Class, and can seat or sleep four people. It comes with a full range of equipment including a built-in kitchenette with a fridge and hob, plus a two-seater sofa which can easily be transformed into a bed (with under-bed storage). It also features a roof bed, accessed via an electrically raising roof; a wardrobe and a luggage compartment.

A choice of two engines are available: 220 d and 250 d, both using a turbocharged 2.1-litre diesel engine. The 220 d has an output of 163 hp and maximum torque of 380 Nm, with fuel economy of 44.8 mpg on the combined cycle and CO2 emissions of 166 g/km. The 250 d generates 190 hp and 440 Nm of torque, can achieve 44.8 mpg and emits 169 g/km of CO2. A 7G-Tronic Plus automatic transmission is standard across the range.
Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo Uk pricing announced
Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo Uk pricing announced Photos

As standard, Sport models come with a two-seater sofa with bed extension, yacht wood flooring in rear compartment (available in a choice of two colours at no extra cost), camping table plus two chairs with storage bag, electrically operated pop-up roof, swivelling driver and passenger seats, automatic three-zone climate control; external connections for power and fresh water, tinted rear windows, 18-inch alloy wheels; ambient lighting, Garmin navigation system, leather upholstery, Active Parking Assist with rear-view camera and split tail gate.

For an additional £2,140, AMG Line models receive AMG bodystyling; 19-inch AMG bi-colour wheels; sports suspension; carbon-look dash; AMG spoiler lip on tailgate; and metallic paint.

For £595, the Lane Tracking package includes Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keeping Assist. The Driving Assistance package is optionally available for £1,695 and includes Distronic Plus; Blind Spot Assist; Pre-Safe; and Lane Keeping Assist.



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles

Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo Uk pricing announced Photos (2 photos)
  • Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo Uk pricing announced
  • Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo Uk pricing announced

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Volkswagen ID Concept to be introduced at NAIAS Detroit

    Volkswagen ID Concept to be introduced at NAIAS Detroit

  2. Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo Uk pricing announced

    Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo Uk pricing announced

  3. Honda and Waymo to work on self-driving vehicles

    Honda and Waymo to work on self-driving vehicles

  4.  
  5. Honda produced 100 million cars

    Honda produced 100 million cars

  6. Kia Picanto teased ahead of its debut

    Kia Picanto teased ahead of its debut

  7. McLaren Special Operations accessories for 12C and 650S

    McLaren Special Operations accessories for 12C and 650S

Related Specs

  1. 1989 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution

    Engine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 167.0 kw / 224 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  2. 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II

    Engine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 173.0 kw / 232 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  3. 1964 Mercedes-Benz 230SL Convertible

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 215.58 nm / 159.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  4. 1980 Mercedes-Benz 380SL Covertible

    Engine: V8, Power: 152.1 kw / 204.0 bhp @ 5250 rpm, Torque: 314.55 nm / 232.0 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm

  5. 2001 Mercedes-Benz SL600 Silver Arrow

    Engine: V12, Power: 290.1 kw / 389.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 569.44 nm / 420.0 ft lbs @ 3800 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machineHyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite DieselgateVolkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...

Gadgets

Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technologyJaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

2017 Citroen C3 WRC is here2017 Citroen C3 WRC is here
Citroen Racing has officially unveiled the 2017 Citroen C3 WRC. The Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT team will come in the 2017 WRC season with two between ...

Videos

Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
Copyright CarSession.com