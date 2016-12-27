Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo Uk pricing announced

Inspired by Volkswagen California success and its ability to attract people who are looking for an RV, Mercedes decided to launch the V-Class Marco Polo camper van. It is now on sale, with prices starting from £53,180 for the entry-level V 220 d Sport. The V 220 d AMG Line is £55,320, the V 250 d Sport £55,055 and the V 250 d AMG Line is £57,195.





The Marco Polo is based on the V-Class, and can seat or sleep four people. It comes with a full range of equipment including a built-in kitchenette with a fridge and hob, plus a two-seater sofa which can easily be transformed into a bed (with under-bed storage). It also features a roof bed, accessed via an electrically raising roof; a wardrobe and a luggage compartment.





A choice of two engines are available: 220 d and 250 d, both using a turbocharged 2.1-litre diesel engine. The 220 d has an output of 163 hp and maximum torque of 380 Nm, with fuel economy of 44.8 mpg on the combined cycle and CO2 emissions of 166 g/km. The 250 d generates 190 hp and 440 Nm of torque, can achieve 44.8 mpg and emits 169 g/km of CO2. A 7G-Tronic Plus automatic transmission is standard across the range.





As standard, Sport models come with a two-seater sofa with bed extension, yacht wood flooring in rear compartment (available in a choice of two colours at no extra cost), camping table plus two chairs with storage bag, electrically operated pop-up roof, swivelling driver and passenger seats, automatic three-zone climate control; external connections for power and fresh water, tinted rear windows, 18-inch alloy wheels; ambient lighting, Garmin navigation system, leather upholstery, Active Parking Assist with rear-view camera and split tail gate.





For an additional £2,140, AMG Line models receive AMG bodystyling; 19-inch AMG bi-colour wheels; sports suspension; carbon-look dash; AMG spoiler lip on tailgate; and metallic paint.





For £595, the Lane Tracking package includes Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keeping Assist. The Driving Assistance package is optionally available for £1,695 and includes Distronic Plus; Blind Spot Assist; Pre-Safe; and Lane Keeping Assist.













Tags: mercedes, mercedes v-class, mercedes v-class marco polo, mercedes v-class camper van, uk pricing

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles