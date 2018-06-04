Mercedes UK launches E53 AMG, CLS 53 and E400d
4 June 2018 18:06:53
Mercedes expands its UK range with the introduction of new engines for the current models in the range. There are new petrol and diesel engines for the C-Class and CLS.
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé is available to buy from £62,835, while prices for the Cabriolet start at £69,285. Pricing for the CLS 53 4MATIC+ starts at £74,050.
Both models feature the 53 number and come with a 3.0-litre biturbo in-line six cylinder petrol engine, with the brand’s innovative new EQ Boost technology. It can generate 435 hp and 520 Nm, with an additional 20 hp and 250 Nm available from the EQ Boost system. The E 53 Coupé has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph and can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 4.4 seconds (4.5 seconds for the Cabriolet). The Coupé delivers up to 32.5 combined mpg and emits 203 g/km of CO2 (Cabriolet: 32.1 mpg and 200 g/km).
The CLS 53 can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. It can achieve up to 31.7 mpg and emits 203 g/km of CO2. An AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission comes as standard.
Standard equipment includes 12.3-inch widescreen cockpit display and 12.3-inch infotainment display; Parking Package including 360° camera; Memory Package, including electrically adjustable front seats and steering column; privacy glass (E 53 Coupe only); Multibeam Intelligent Light System; Nappa leather upholstery; wireless charging (E 53 Coupé and Cabriolet only); AMG Ride Control suspension; and split folding rear seats. The CLS adds a sliding sunroof; Burmester surround sound system and Keyless-Go.
Along the new AMG's, Mercedes also introduces the E 400d, with prices that start at £52,685 for the Saloon, and £54,685 for the Estate.
The E 400 d, which replaces the E 350 d, uses a new 3.0-litre straight six turbodiesel engine (codenamed OM 656) with an output of 340 hp and 700 Nm (up from 258 hp and 620 Nm). It can deliver up to 48.7 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 154 g/km of CO2 (46.3 mpg and 161 g/km for the Estate). It has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph, and can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 4.9 seconds (Estate: 5.1 seconds).
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
