Mercedes UK launches E53 AMG, CLS 53 and E400d

Mercedes expands its UK range with the introduction of new engines for the current models in the range. There are new petrol and diesel engines for the C-Class and CLS.





The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé is available to buy from £62,835, while prices for the Cabriolet start at £69,285. Pricing for the CLS 53 4MATIC+ starts at £74,050.





Both models feature the 53 number and come with a 3.0-litre biturbo in-line six cylinder petrol engine, with the brand’s innovative new EQ Boost technology. It can generate 435 hp and 520 Nm, with an additional 20 hp and 250 Nm available from the EQ Boost system. The E 53 Coupé has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph and can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 4.4 seconds (4.5 seconds for the Cabriolet). The Coupé delivers up to 32.5 combined mpg and emits 203 g/km of CO2 (Cabriolet: 32.1 mpg and 200 g/km).





The CLS 53 can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. It can achieve up to 31.7 mpg and emits 203 g/km of CO2. An AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission comes as standard.





Standard equipment includes 12.3-inch widescreen cockpit display and 12.3-inch infotainment display; Parking Package including 360° camera; Memory Package, including electrically adjustable front seats and steering column; privacy glass (E 53 Coupe only); Multibeam Intelligent Light System; Nappa leather upholstery; wireless charging (E 53 Coupé and Cabriolet only); AMG Ride Control suspension; and split folding rear seats. The CLS adds a sliding sunroof; Burmester surround sound system and Keyless-Go.





Along the new AMG's, Mercedes also introduces the E 400d, with prices that start at £52,685 for the Saloon, and £54,685 for the Estate.





The E 400 d, which replaces the E 350 d, uses a new 3.0-litre straight six turbodiesel engine (codenamed OM 656) with an output of 340 hp and 700 Nm (up from 258 hp and 620 Nm). It can deliver up to 48.7 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 154 g/km of CO2 (46.3 mpg and 161 g/km for the Estate). It has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph, and can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 4.9 seconds (Estate: 5.1 seconds).

















Tags: mercedes, mercedes amg e53, mercedes amg cls 53, mercedes e400 d, mercedes new engines, mercedes uk engines

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles