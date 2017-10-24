Mercedes S-Class Coupe UK pricing announced
24 October 2017 18:27:35
The recent facelift of the admiral Mercedes S-class applies also to its coupe brother. The Mercedes S-Class Coupe benefits from new design and new technologies and is now available on the UK market.
The luxury coupe is now on sale, with prices starting at £104,115 for the S 560. The Mercedes-AMG S 63 costs from £128,015, while the AMG S 65 is available from £189,615.
The S 560 replaces the outgoing S 500, and introduces a new 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol unit capable of producing 469 hp and 700 Nm of torque. It has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph, and can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 4.6 seconds. It emits 188 g/km of CO2, and delivers up to 34 mpg combined.
The AMG S 63 uses AMG’s hand-built 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine, generating 612 hp and 900 Nm. It emits 203 g/km of CO2 and can achieve up to 31.7 mpg on the combined cycle. The S 65 is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine which has an output of 630 hp and 1000 Nm, emitting 279 g/km of CO2 and delivering 23.7 mpg. Both cars are electronically limited to a top speed of 155 mph. The S 63 can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 4.2 seconds, while the S 65 takes just 4.1 seconds.
The S 560 comes as standard with wireless phone charging; Airmatic air suspension; Comand Online, including 12.3-inch dual-bonded widescreen cockpit and infotainment display; Magic Vision Control wiper system; Intelligent Light system; Airscarf; fixed panoramic sunroof; Keyless Go Comfort package, include remote boot opening; Memory package, including electrically adjustable seats and steering wheel; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; ventilated seats; Burmester surround sound system; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; and 19-inch alloy wheels.
In addition to the standard equipment on S 560 AMG Line, the S 63 adds Seat Comfort package, including massage function; Driving Assistance package; AMG sports exhaust system; AMG sports suspension, based on Airmatic suspension; AMG sports seats finished in Nappa leather; AMG panamericana grille; and 20-inch alloy wheels.
The S 65 comes as standard with the all-new Energizing Comfort package; Magic Body Control; Warmth Comfort package; Night View Assist Plus; Air Balance package; 360 degree camera; head-up display; Burmester high-end sound system; and Intelligent Light System with Swarovski crystals.
