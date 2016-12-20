Mercedes S-Class Coupe Night Edition unveiled in the UK
20 December 2016 17:07:55
Until we see the complete list of modifications operated by Mercedes to the current S-Class on the facelift occasion, most probably next fall, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer decided to unveil a special edition, called Night edition, found also on other models.
The S-Class Coupe "Night Edition" will be available from April 2017. This two-door model will be available to order as a S500 Coupe with effect from 9 January 2017. The "Night Edition" model will celebrate its world premiere at the Detroit auto show in January 2017.
The exterior equipment details of the S-Class Coupé "Night Edition" include its distinctive radiator grille with a single louvre in high-gloss black, together with 20-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels. The wheels are painted black and feature high-sheen detailing. The exterior mirror housings and the inserts in the side sill panels are also finished in high-gloss black. Front and rear aprons with AMG bodystyling come as standard, with "Night Edition" badges on the front wings. Selenite grey magno paint comes as standard.
The interior features engraved "Night Edition" wording on the insert of the nappa leather AMG sports steering wheel. Customers can choose from upholstery in leather, nappa leather or AMG nappa leather in black/black; crystal grey/black; saddle brown/black; or Bengal red/black; while a high-gloss black poplar wood trim comes as standard (nappa leather in black is standard in UK, crystal grey available as no cost option).
