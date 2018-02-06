Mercedes recorded best January ever
Mercedes is again on a selling spree with the best January ever recorded in terms of sales. According to the Stuttgart-based manufacturer, the three-star brand defended its position as the bestselling premium brand and continued to be the number one in important markets also this January.
In Germany, Great Britain, Portugal, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, the USA, Canada and Brazil for example, Mercedes-Benz maintained its leading position as the premium brand with the most new registrations.
January was highly successful also worldwide: With deliveries of 193,414 vehicles and growth of 8.4%, Mercedes-Benz made its best start to a year of all time, continuing from its seventh consecutive record year.
In the Europe region, 65,286 customers received their new car with the star (+5.9%) – more than ever before in a January. In Germany, unit sales by Mercedes-Benz were 21.6% higher than in January 2017; a total of 21,907 customers took delivery of their new Mercedes-Benz – a new high in unit sales. New sales records were set also in January in Spain, Portugal, Poland and Sweden.
In the Asia-Pacific region, the Stuttgart-based company increased its unit sales compared with the prior-year month by 14.4% to a new high of 94,439 vehicles sold. Of that total, 68,425 Mercedes-Benz models went to China (+16.4%), where almost 10,000 more cars were sold in January than in the best month ever. Mercedes-Benz achieved new sales records for a January also in the markets South Korea, Taiwan, India and Malaysia.
Demand for the SUVs from Mercedes-Benz was as high as ever at the beginning of the year. With an increase of 9.9%, a new record was set of 71,409 units sold. The GLC, GLC Coupé and G-Class all set new records for unit sales.
