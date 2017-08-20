Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Concept - Official pictures and details

Daimler has officially unveiled the Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Concept during the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours dÉlegance at Monterey, California.





The concept is described as an automotive haute couture and as you can remember the convertible version is a follow-up to last year's coupe variant.





The new Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Concept was painted in a special nautical blue metallic paint and comes with a massive grille that was inspired by pinstriped suits. The car also has the same long hood, a very short windscreen and 24 inch center locking wheels.





As you already know, the car draws inspiration from luxury yachts and Mercedes-Maybach has used very special and exclusive materials.





Inside the cabin, the 2017 Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Concept comes with crystal white nappa leather upholstery, rose gold trim and some wood and aluminum inserts. Also you can see a retro instrument cluster toghether with some floating air vents and a transparent center tunnel.





Under the hood of the 2017 Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Concept are four electric motors which delivers a combined output of 750 horsepower. As a result, the all-wheel drive car can run from stand still to 100 km/h in less than 4 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 250 km/h.





The electric engines are using a floor-mounted battery pack which offers a range in excess of 500 kilometers.

Source: Mercedes-Maybach