Mercedes GLS Grand Edition launched in US

Mercedes is expanding its UK range of big and impressive vehicles with the introduction of a special edition for the current GLS. New for 2018, the Mercedes GLS Grand Edition will be available for both the GLS450 4MATIC and GLS550 4MATIC SUVs.





The GLS Grand Edition will make its premiere at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January 2018, and will be available in U.S. dealers by mid-2018.





The Grand Edition features exclusive interior and exterior elements. A highly luxurious interior features Porcelain/Espresso Brown and designo Nappa leather seats with exclusive diamond quilting and special Budapest-design piping.





The interior is finished with an open pore brown ash trim with light stripes and a Nappa leather dashboard. The special edition is also standard equipped with ambient lighting and Espresso Brown velour floor mats.





The exterior of the Grand Edition on the GLS450 4MATIC features 20-inch 10-spoke two-tone wheels and an advanced LED Intelligent Light System. The GLS550 4MATIC is standard equipped with 21-inch wheels and Active LED headlamps. Both models are finished with the special "Grand Edition" badging.













