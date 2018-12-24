Mercedes GLE 350d 4MATIC and 400d 4MATIC launched

Mercedes GLE is one of the most popular cars in Mercedes-Benz line-up, even if it is big and expensive. To be even more appealing to its clients, the new Mercedes-Benz GLE receives two new engines: 350 d 4MATIC (£61,955) and 400 d 4MATIC (£64,230).





The GLE 350 d 4MATIC and GLE 400 d 4MATIC are powered by a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder diesel engine, with an output of 272 hp and 600 Nm of torque in the GLE 350 d and 330 hp and 700 Nm in the GLE 400 d. They are both capable of delivering up to 40.4 mpg on the combined cycle and emit 184 g/km of CO2.





The GLE 350 d 4MATIC can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 6.9 seconds and has a top speed of 143 mph, while the GLE 400 d 4MATIC can sprint to 62 mph from standstill in 5.8 seconds and has a top speed of 149 mph.





The GLE 350 d 4MATIC and GLE 400 d 4MATIC come as standard with MBUX multimedia system with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice activation; AIRMATIC air suspension system; 12.3-inch widescreen cockpit display and 12.3-inch touchscreen media display; blind spot assist; 20-inch five-twin-spoke AMG alloy wheels; illuminated grab handles and running boards; seven-seat equipment line including electrically adjustable rear seats, additional USB ports, automatic four-zone climate control, and a third row of two seats (manually folding); static LED headlights with active high beam assist; privacy glass; mirror package including logo projection; heated front seats; and parking package including active parking assist.





There are a number of option packages available. The Premium package costs £1,995 and comes with Multibeam LEDs with adaptive high beam assist plus; memory package; wireless charging; and parking package including 360o camera.





The Premium Plus package is available for £4,295 and adds Burmester surround sound system; Energizing package including Energizing comfort programs and AIR-BALANCE package for fragrancing and filtering of interior air; Keyless-Go Comfort package including Keyless-Go access and drive authorisation system, hands-free access and remote boot closing; and Panoramic glass sunroof.





The Tech package can be added for £495 and includes augmented navigation and smartphone integration. The £1,495 Tech Plus package adds MBUX Interior Assistant which allows intuitive, natural operation of different comfort and MBUX functions by movement recognition; and head-up display.





The Off-Road package can be added for £1,695 and comes with the Off-Road engineering package which includes additional off-road driving modes and downhill speed regulation; and underbody protection which provides an underguard for the engine, together with reinforced underfloor panelling the full length of the vehicle.





The Driving Assistance package is available for £1,695 and comprises Blind Spot Assist; Lane Keeping Assist; Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC; and Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system.









