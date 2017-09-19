Mercedes GLC F-Cell is close to production
19 September 2017 17:57:41
|Tweet
Mercedes is playing the eco mobility game on two fronts. Beside the new EQ range, which will launch its first production vehicle next year, Mercedes had already launched a first fuel-cell powered crossover.
At this year's IAA International Motor Show in Frankfurt, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the GLC F-CELL. Under the technology designation EQ Power, the latest electric model (destined for subsequent series production) is set to combine fuel-cell and battery technology in the form of a plug-in hybrid: in addition to hydrogen, the all- electric variant of the popular SUV will also run on electricity.
The vehicles unveiled at the IAA represent a world first in which a fuel-cell-operated electric car uses a lithium-ion battery as an additional energy source that can be externally charged by means of plug-in technology.
Compared with the B-Class F-CELL, which has been on the market since 2010, the overall drive system offers around 40 percent more output. The fuel-cell system is around 30 percent more compact than before, can for the first time be housed entirely in the engine compartment and is installed on the usual mounting points like a conventional engine. Also, the use of platinum in the fuel cell has been reduced by 90 percent.
The lithium-ion battery in the preproduction vehicles on show has a gross capacity of 13.8 kWh and additionally serves as an energy source for the electric motor. The charging time is around 1.5 hours if the full capacity is used.
Two carbon-fiber-encased tanks built into the vehicle floor hold around 4.4 kg of hydrogen. Thanks to globally standardized 700 bar tank technology, the supply of hydrogen can be replenished within just three minutes, which is about the same amount of time it takes to refuel a car with an internal combustion engine.
The F-CELL vehicles on show at the IAA are powered by an asynchronous machine with an output of 197 hp and a torque of 258 lb-ft. As the electric drive requires no propeller shaft, this makes room for one of the two hydrogen tanks, while the second tank is installed under the rear seat bench.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2018 Nissan Pathfinder US pricing announced
Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
2018 Nissan Versa US pricing announced
-
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept - First teaser picture with the upcoming flagship
Land Rover Discovery tows 110-ton road train in Australia
Related Specs
1901 Mercedes 35HP PhaetonEngine: Inline-4, Power: 26.1 kw / 35 bhp @ 950 rpmN/A
1923 Mercedes IndianapolisEngine: M 7294, Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 4800 rpmN/A
1924 Mercedes Targa FlorioEngine: M 7294, Inline-4, Power: 94.0 kw / 126 bhpN/A
1934 Mercedes-Benz 540 K AutobahnkurierEngine: M 24 II, Inline-8, Power: 134.2 kw / 180 bhp @ 3400 rpmN/A
1928 Mercedes-Benz 680 S Saoutchik Torpedo RoadsterEngine: M06 Twin-Plug Inline-6, Power: 134.2 kw / 180 bhp @ 3000 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
2018 Acura RLX officially revealed
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week. ...
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week. ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
BMW Alpina B6 xDrive Gran Coupe BMW CCA Edition unveiled
Alpina is renowned for its strong ties with BMW, so it is no wonder the german tuning company will unveil a special edition of the current Alpina B6 xDrive ...
Alpina is renowned for its strong ties with BMW, so it is no wonder the german tuning company will unveil a special edition of the current Alpina B6 xDrive ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Volkswagen Atlas receives top score from NHTSA
One of the most recent SUV's launched by Volkswagen in the USA was recently tested by the NHTSA. And, the all-new, seven-passenger 2018 Atlas has earned ...
One of the most recent SUV's launched by Volkswagen in the USA was recently tested by the NHTSA. And, the all-new, seven-passenger 2018 Atlas has earned ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
SUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same video
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...