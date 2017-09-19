Mercedes EQ A Concept revealed in Frankfurt

Mercedes has big plans for its electric range of the future. The EQ brand, created last year with a concept, is now presenting another creation: the EQ A prototype. The Concept EQA is Mercedes-Benz's first all-electric EQ concept vehicle in the compact segment.





When it comes to the lights, Mercedes-Benz has opted for laser fibers. The spiral-shaped light signet underlines the electric concept, its design evoking the copper windings of an electric motor and the animation visualizing electrical impulses.





Two electric motors, with a system output that can be increased to over 200 kW thanks to scalable battery components, and permanent all-wheel drive deliver impressive dynamic performance. The two drive programs offer a choice of individual drive characteristics.





The black panel at the front end acts as a virtual radiator grille and changes its look according to the drive program. In the "Sport" drive program the grille depicts a flaming wing in horizontal format, while in "Sport Plus" mode vertical struts in the style of a Panamericana radiator grille are displayed.





In combination with the intelligent Mercedes-Benz operating strategy, the Concept EQA achieves a range of around 400 kilometers, depending on the battery capacity installed.





The Concept EQA can be charged via induction or wallbox and is also ready for rapid charging. The vision for using public charging stations is "seamless charging:" this Mercedes me-based service makes it easy to charge and pay at different charging stations.









