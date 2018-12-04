Mercedes E350 available for the E-Coupe and E-Cabriolet

Mercedes expands the current E-Class range with the introduction of a new gasoline version. It is the new E350 and is available on the new E-Class Coupe and E-Class Cabriolet.





The E 350 features a 2.0-litre petrol engine with EQ Boost, which has an output of 299 hp and 400 Nm of torque. EQ Boost uses a 48-volt onboard network with a belt-driven starter/alternator – the system adds 14 hp to the car’s overall output.





It can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 5.9 seconds – 6.1 seconds for the Cabriolet - and has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. The Coupé delivers up to 40.9 combined mpg and emits 158 g/km of CO2 (depending on wheel size), while the Cabriolet can achieve 39.8 combined mpg and emits 163 g/km of CO2.





Both the Coupé and Cabriolet come as standard with a 9G-Tronic Plus 9-speed automatic transmission.





The E 350 Coupé and Cabriolet come packed with a high specification as standard including blind spot assist; 12.3-inch widescreen cockpit display; two centre console and two rear USB ports; touchpad with controller; illuminated door sills; 19-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels; Seat Comfort package including electrically adjustable front seats; privacy glass (Coupé only); ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; Keyless-Go starting function; heated front seats; split folding rear seats; Black open-pore ash wood trim with Black ARTICO DINAMICA leather upholstery.





There are a number of option packages available. The Premium package is available for £2,395 and includes COMAND Online; wireless charging; Parking package including 360 degrees camera; memory package; and Multibeam LED Intelligent Light System.





Driver assistance systems include a Lane Tracking package (£595) that includes Active Lane Keeping Assist, and the more comprehensive Driving Assistance package (£1,695) which adds Active Brake Assist; Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Speed Limit Assist; Evasive Steering Assist; and Pre-Safe Plus.

















