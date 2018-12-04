Mercedes E350 available for the E-Coupe and E-Cabriolet
4 December 2018 18:33:36
Mercedes expands the current E-Class range with the introduction of a new gasoline version. It is the new E350 and is available on the new E-Class Coupe and E-Class Cabriolet.
The E 350 features a 2.0-litre petrol engine with EQ Boost, which has an output of 299 hp and 400 Nm of torque. EQ Boost uses a 48-volt onboard network with a belt-driven starter/alternator – the system adds 14 hp to the car’s overall output.
It can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 5.9 seconds – 6.1 seconds for the Cabriolet - and has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. The Coupé delivers up to 40.9 combined mpg and emits 158 g/km of CO2 (depending on wheel size), while the Cabriolet can achieve 39.8 combined mpg and emits 163 g/km of CO2.
Both the Coupé and Cabriolet come as standard with a 9G-Tronic Plus 9-speed automatic transmission.
The E 350 Coupé and Cabriolet come packed with a high specification as standard including blind spot assist; 12.3-inch widescreen cockpit display; two centre console and two rear USB ports; touchpad with controller; illuminated door sills; 19-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels; Seat Comfort package including electrically adjustable front seats; privacy glass (Coupé only); ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; Keyless-Go starting function; heated front seats; split folding rear seats; Black open-pore ash wood trim with Black ARTICO DINAMICA leather upholstery.
There are a number of option packages available. The Premium package is available for £2,395 and includes COMAND Online; wireless charging; Parking package including 360 degrees camera; memory package; and Multibeam LED Intelligent Light System.
Driver assistance systems include a Lane Tracking package (£595) that includes Active Lane Keeping Assist, and the more comprehensive Driving Assistance package (£1,695) which adds Active Brake Assist; Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Speed Limit Assist; Evasive Steering Assist; and Pre-Safe Plus.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept is here to preview a Super-SUV exclusive competition
Lamborghini motorsport division, Squadra Corse, is on fire. After unveiling the SC18, the one-off Aventador made specifically for use on the track, the ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
General Motor restructuring process detailed
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Toyota Safety Sense reached 10 million units equipped
A few years ago, Toyota decided to offer its safety systems reunited under a package that is easy and affordable to order. It was called Safety Sense ...
New McLaren 720S GT3 to debut in Bahrain
McLaren is ready to take the GT competition by storm with the introduction of its new 720S GT3. The UK-base brand of supercars already confirmed that ...
Video - 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS interior spied
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz published the 2019 roadmap. Thakns to that, we got the chance to see the new models that the German car manufacturer is ...
